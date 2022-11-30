Rent, grocery costs burden OU students as inflation rises

As inflation hits record highs, students and Normanites face new hurdles amid growing grocery bills and apartment rental rates.
The CARES Act cushioned some renters from rising rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as rental protections diminish, rate increases continue to affect people across the country, including Sarina Kirkhart, an elementary education junior at OU.
“Even just to renew my lease, they want to up our rent even more, like a $100 increase. I don't want to move again, but also I can't afford $100 more dollars a month,” said Kirkhart, who lives at The Ave at Norman Apartments. “Next year, I’m going to have to work more hours to make it work.”
On top of increasing concerns with her lease, Kirkhart said she feels the most impact at the grocery store. Kirkhart said she was forced to increase her average grocery budget by around fifty percent due to the increase in retail food prices.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported an 8.9 percent retail food price increase in the first seven months of 2022.
“It’s no longer just looking for a job I want for experience and to have fun,” said Kirkhart, who works at a childcare facility. “It's more of a, ‘I have to make a certain amount to literally live.’ So (inflation) kind of changed what type of jobs I would get into.”
She also said that next year she will need to spend a semester of her senior year working as part of her major requirements. As an education major, Kirkhart is assigned to a Norman school as a teaching assistant, working unpaid from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“I somehow have to keep up with (teaching) and create lesson plans and somehow have a job outside of that, which is almost impossible,” Kirkhart said. “My weekends are going to be booked. My evenings might be booked with something, so that's really stressful to think about.”
According to an email from Danielle Dunn, director of communications for OU Admissions and Recruitment, OU has received one thousand more FAFSA applications compared to this time last year. She also wrote that while money coaches are seeing slightly fewer students, they have had more people use their walk-in services.
Some organizations on campus have also felt the impact of increasing food costs. Nitin Rangu, student director of the OU Food Pantry, said he saw an increase in students and faculty visiting the pantry’s new location in Cate Center.
“Our max was 180, but in a month, we would average serving around 600 people. Now we’re looking at serving 1,500-1,600 households per month,” Rangu said. “It's a dramatic increase. In our operations, we see that there is a big increase in people that use our services. From talking to people on campus, we see that the need is really big.”
In November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices were up 7.7 percent for the last 12-month period, which ended in October 2022. Rangu expressed gratitude that the OU Food Pantry has partnerships with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which he said has maintained stable food prices.
Greg Burge, chair of the OU department of economics, cited COVID-19 and various government reactions to the pandemic that collectively drove up consumer spending. He said those reactions included monetary policy, acquiring assets, ensuring interest rates were low and encouraging free-flowing credit.
“I think of it like a cocktail, or almost a perfect storm for driving consumer spending and household balance sheets, to really unprecedentedly strong positions,” Burge said.
Burge said policies like the Paycheck Protection Program were critical in protecting jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but people were left with double-digit inflation in the macroeconomy in its aftermath. He also said, while general prices will never return to pre-COVID-19 levels, he hopes the Federal Reserve can accomplish a slowdown of inflation and a return to price stability.
Arguments began this summer about whether the U.S. was officially in a recession, and Burge said experts were becoming more comfortable with labeling it a recession. While he remained hopeful it wouldn’t reach 2007-9 levels, he said a recession would slow income growth and possibly undercut hiring.
There are still disputes about whether the U.S. is officially in a recession. J.P. Morgan economists predict the U.S. will be in a mild recession during the latter half of 2023, according to Reuters. Forbes reports differently, saying the U.S. entered a recession in the summer of 2022.
“Many mild recessions kind of come and go without a whole lot of changes to the real economy,” Burge said. “It just ends up being sort of a pause point where maybe there aren't as many aggressive expansions. During a serious recession, then all of those pullbacks are just more severe.”
According to Ali Al Jabri, a member of the OU Student Investment Club, students are particularly vulnerable during times of recession because they are a group who don’t typically have many assets. Al Jabri, who has a master’s in applied statistics from Columbia University, also said assets like real estate, stocks or other passive income streams typically hedge against inflation.
“You have to invest and put your money in assets. Don’t sit on cash. Because if you sit on cash, inflation will destroy your pocket,” Al Jabri said. “Most people, when they get money, want to save, but in the times we are living in, savers are losers.”
Along with an annual inflation rate of 7.7 percent comes a shock to the housing market, Burge said. Housing rental site Zillow reports an over $250 year-over-year change in the Norman rental market and a median rent of $1,455 for houses and apartments, as last updated Nov. 28. Apartments and condos saw an over $370 year-over-year change and sit at a median rent of $937, as last updated Nov. 28.
“Inflation is a sticky thing,” Al Jabri, said. "It will remain forever, like for the rest of our lives.”
Wage levels have continued to increase alongside inflation but struggle to match its pace, according to an article from NPR. It reported that rising wages could even worsen inflation if employers pass on rising wage costs to the consumer.
“Because you're seeing all of these stories saying house prices are 10 percent higher than they were a year ago and 25 percent higher than they were two years ago, you're gonna jack up that rent on your tenant,” Burge said.
As Kirkhart reflected on these growing economic concerns, she remained grateful for scholarship opportunities in the education department. She said due to the teacher shortage in Oklahoma, she, as an in-state student, received significant aid.
“That (scholarship has) really helped with my stress, so that’s super nice, but definitely after college it's going to be a struggle to make ends meet,” Kirkhart said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.