'Remarkable productivity during this unprecedented year': OU reaches new record high in research expenditures

Despite challenges presented by COVID-19, research expenditures at all three OU campuses reached a record $377.6 million in fiscal year 2020, OU President Joseph Harroz announced Tuesday.
Harroz wrote in an email the figure is about a 22.2 percent increase from the previous fiscal year. This total is a “key contributor” to OU’s $2.6 billion annual statewide economic impact, according to the email.
According to the Vice President for Research and Partnerships webpage, OU’s largest category of research expenditures were federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Commerce, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation NASA and the U.S. Department of Education. Other major funders included state government and local agencies, the business sector and nonprofit organizations.
Harroz wrote the “exceptional research performance” over the past year is guided by the “Lead On, University” Strategic Plan and the “enthusiastic commitment” of OU’s community.
“This extraordinary accomplishment is a direct reflection of the talent and momentum of our world-class research community,” Harroz wrote. “The brilliance and resourcefulness of our researchers has always been a source of pride at OU, but their remarkable productivity during this unprecedented year demonstrates the critical importance of OU research.”
