Pulitzer Prize winner, New York Times columnist to speak at OU Presidential Speakers Series dinner

  • Updated
  • 0
Thomasfriedman

Three-time Pulitzer Prize winner and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman. 

 Via OU's website

A three-time Pulitzer Prize winner will discuss the opportunities and challenges created by global trends in economics, technology and geopolitics during the OU Presidential Speakers Series dinner at 6 p.m., April 12 in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman won two of his Pulitzer Prizes for international reporting and one for his columns writing about the 9/11 attacks, where the board cited his “clarity of vision, based on extensive reporting, in commenting on the worldwide impact of the terrorist threat,” according to a university press release

He is also a seven-time New York Times bestselling author, with his books focusing on globalization, foreign affairs and environmental issues.

Friedman began working for The New York Times in 1981 and served as the Beirut bureau chief, Jerusalem bureau chief, diplomatic correspondent, White House correspondent, economic correspondent and foreign affairs op-ed columnist, according to the release.

OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release that Friedman’s four decades as a journalist give him a “unique ability” to explain complex issues in a fast-paced civilization.

“His outlook on society and our future are incredibly timely for our country as well as our university, and we look forward to an engaging evening of discussion and learning,” Harroz said.

To make reservations or receive more information, email specialevents@ou.edu or call 405-325-170.

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and junior news reporter at The Daily.

