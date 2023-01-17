Price College of Business program connects students with real-world business experiences

OU students founded their own company and sold 1,000 crossbody bags in the fall 2022 semester as part of a 27-year-old program designed for students to gain first-hand experience in running a business.
The First Fidelity Integrated Business Core program with Price College of Business exposes students to accounting, financial analysis, advertising, supply chain and website development and design.
After forming a company and choosing a product to manufacture and sell, the students perform market analysis, manage employees and discover the legal implications of business transactions.
Ethan Spotts, an OU entrepreneurship junior in the program, said students are given a week and a half to create an idea for a product, with one of his first being a crossbody bag. Spotts was one of the founders of the companies during the fall 2022 semester, naming his “Sooner Society Apparel.”
Teams of five are tasked with creating an idea for different products that they would like to further perform market research on. They eventually address company culture and organizational structure, which identifies how many people would be needed to run the company, Robert Lepak, director of the program, said.
The teams then pitch their products to the class of 80 students and a ranked voting process determines the top teams, which are selected as the founders of the companies, Lepak said. The founders hire the rest of their peers, expanding the company before purchasing any loans.
“It's kind of like ‘Shark Tank,’” Spotts said. “You have two ideas that you pitch to the class and some of the faculty of Price (College), then they decide the top five groups that they believe did the best work and have the most successful products.”
Each “company” then makes a presentation to First Fidelity Bank, which sponsors the program, for a loan that they would like to receive. The initial startup of the company usually has to pay for a portion of the initial inventory order’s cost.
“The IBC program does an excellent job of not sugarcoating anything just to make it easier,” Spotts said. “One of the most educational moments was with the bank loan, sitting down in front of two loan officers and having them just drill you with all of these different questions that you never thought about before.”
Before the bank loan, Spotts said the groups had to have a collateral, which was done in the form of pre-sales, and his team sold over 100 bags in about 24 hours.
“It was really quite a crunch,” Spotts said. “All the little successes make all of the challenges very worth it.”
Spotts said the market research phase included collecting data, finding manufacturers and pitching information to First Fidelity Bank. The bank processes the loan, and once approved, the groups order their products and begin selling to repay the loan before making a profit.
Lepak said the program is called Integrated Business Core because it requires participants to take three upper-division, core business classes: marketing, management and legal studies, as a cohort with another three credit hours of the program practicum. The students are taught the lessons in a classroom setting before they are applied in the program.
“Everything that we do has some reality to it,” Lepak said. “It's not just a simulation.”
Lepak said he strives to keep the program as realistic of an experiential learning program as possible to prepare students for real-world business.
“In the real world, if you were starting a company, you would often start with a small team and an idea you would investigate, research, raise capital and funding for,” Lepak said, “which is something that we do in this class.”
Matt Robinson, First Fidelity Bank Norman market president, said the bank has been with the program since its founding in 1995. He said the bank’s role acts as the students’ financial adviser and banker.
First Fidelity Bank offers its “outside, real-world perspective” on products, their target market and their price point, Robinson said. The goal is for students to find a loan to help them start their company and then to generate a net profit they then donate to a charity in the Norman area.
“(The program) is invaluable and coincides with the students’ upper-division, core business classes,” Robinson said, describing the opportunity to run a company for a year as a “hands-on experience” teaching important lessons.
Over the last 27 years, First Fidelity Bank has funded over 180 companies and over $600,000 of total loans. The students have taken that money and turned it into net profits of $1.7 million, Robinson said.
Lepak said the program has a total economic output of nearly $13 million as of 2022, not including the program’s first five years before 2000.
One of the program’s components includes service hours. Robinson said the students have collectively worked over 100,000 service hours for different charities, non-profits, schools and community shelters around Norman.
Students have collectively donated $1,564,216 to local charities over the last 27 years as of Spring 2020.
“It's not only of value to the students that have been through the program, but also to the larger Norman community and our philanthropies and nonprofits that do such good work,” Robinson said.
Robinson said he’s proud to sponsor the program and see its long-term results.
“The students have given back, over the last 27 years, about 50 full-time employees to charities here in Norman,” Robinson said.
Lepak said the two most frequent roadblocks students encounter are supply chain issues and finding individuals with the skill set for web programming. Students have met supply chain issues when conducting business through international manufacturers, delaying products’ arrivals and hindering groups’ full potential when the product’s manufacturer is farther away than a domestic manufacturer, he said.
He described situations of students learning the importance of receiving permission to use a certain brand name or image and ensuring the storage space for inventory is insured.
“Those experiences are where the value of the program really is,” Robinson said. “When faced with a challenge or adversity, what do you do in that situation? The students in the ... program rise to those challenges and come out better prepared for a career in business.”
Spotts’ team was originally told their product was in the U.S., only to find out after the loan presentation that the product was shipping from China, Spotts said. For the bank to fund the loan, the product had to be in the U.S.
“Belt bags are very, very popular right now, so they're kind of hard to get your hands on,” Spotts said.
Spotts said they were able to have their product arrive on time and they still received a loan, but described the situation as a “headache.”
“Running any business isn't without challenges, and the students in the ... program have experienced a lot of those challenges,” Robinson said.
Spotts said the program granted him connections in Norman and helped him receive internship offers.
Lepak said there is a lot of value and a lot of history with the program as a really strong tradition.
“It's something that has stood the test of time, and it's proven that people value it,” Lepak said. “The fact that students keep enrolling in it and it has been able to stay strong this long shows that it is a valuable program and one that students really appreciate and learn a lot from.”
