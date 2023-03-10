Daily sports editor Austin Curtright placed this week in the Hearst Awards’ sports reporting category for his story on the unveiling of the Selmon brothers statue last fall.
The contest honors the top 20 pieces of explanatory journalism in the nation produced by college students. Curtright's piece was No. 18 on the list.
This marks the Daily’s second placement of the 2022-23 Hearst cycle, which staggers its category deadlines throughout the academic year.
Since 2014-15, The Daily now has placed 27 times in the contest, which honors the best in collegiate journalism.
