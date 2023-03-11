The OU Daily was one of five college news organizations in the nation named a 2023 Gold Crown Award winner Friday in the Columbia Scholastic Press Association’s hybrid news category.
The Crowns honor the nation’s top student media publications for overall excellence. The other Gold Crown recipients in the category, which evaluates news organizations’ collective digital and newspaper work, this year were:
Ball State Daily News / ballstatedailynews.com, Ball State University
Indiana Daily Student / idsnews.com, Indiana University
The Daily Toreador / dailytoreador.com, Texas Tech University
The Ithacan / theithacan.org, Ithaca College
This marks the Daily’s seventh consecutive year as a finalist, its longest streak in organization history, per available records.
