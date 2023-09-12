OU Undergraduate Student Congress approved two bills at their meeting Tuesday that appropriated funds to university organizations and appointed new associates and representatives.
8:07 p.m.
The meeting was adjourned.
7:57 p.m.
OU Undergraduate Student Congress Representative Shrey Kathuria said Student Government Association President Christopher Firch approved the bill honoring the OU Softball Team and OU Women's Gymnastics team for their championship win.
7:52 p.m.
The bill to appoint associates into the SGA Undergraduate Student Congress to be explained to congress, CB-110-03, passed 21-0.
Chair Abby Halsey-Kraus inducted the new members in a quick recess.
7:46 p.m.
Chair Abby Halsey-Kraus motioned for CB-110-03, a bill to appoint associates into the SGA Undergraduate Student Congress to be explained to congress.
7:40 p.m.
OU Undergraduate Student Congress approved AB-110-01, a bill to give university organizations the appropriate funds for their group, by a 20-0 vote with one vote to abstain.
7:32 p.m.
Chair Abby Halsey-Kraus motioned for AB-110-01, a bill to give university organizations the appropriate funds for their group, to be explained to congress.
7:25 p.m.
OU Undergraduate Student Congress representatives told the group about upcoming events happening in campus organizations.
7:15 p.m.
All committee members for the OU Undergraduate Student Congress introduced themselves and what committee they represent to the new inductees.
7:09 p.m.
Vice Chair Amelia Landry introduced herself to the new inductees. Landry said there is an orientation on Sunday for the inductees. Secretary Carolyn Berggren also introduced herself to the new members.
7:00 p.m.
Secretary Carolyn Berggren opens the meeting with a roll call. Chair Abby Halsey-Kraus reads the mission statement and starts a 20 second moment of silence to allow an opportunity for reflection.
The meeting was called to order.
This article was edited by Taylor Jones.