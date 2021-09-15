OU Undergraduate Student Congress urges university to revise COVID-19 policies, instates new members

The Undergraduate Student Congress adopted a resolution recommending that OU administration revise the university’s COVID-19 policies and adopt new measures to combat the virus during its Tuesday evening meeting.
CR-106-01, or the “Community Oriented Virus Impediment and Deterrence Policy Recommendation Resolution of 2021,” serves as a concurrent resolution, urging the university to provide hazard pay to all OU employees, implement a universal mask mandate and add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations when legal.
Chair Crispin South and University Policy Committee Chair Graeson Lynskey authored this bill after multiple members of the OU community voiced their frustrations with inconsistent classroom policies regarding absences due to illness, perceived inaction from university administration and continued strain on academic performance.
South and Lynskey cited COVID-19 prevention policies and resources enacted at the University of Indiana at Bloomington, including a campus-wide vaccine mandate, a defined contact tracing process and instructions and tips for quarantining. The authors also used the CDC’s guidance as the foundation of their proposed guidelines.
“I think this is honestly more of a ‘this is us recommending policy that we think the university should adopt,’” South said.
South and Lynskey discussed personal impacts the pandemic has had on them to contextualize their passion for this bill. In an interview with The Daily, Lynskey said his niece was rushed to the hospital around 1:30 a.m., and she was unable to get an ICU bed for about 12 hours due to compromised capacities caused by COVID-19 patients.
South and Lynskey said their main goal as elected student leaders is to keep the student body as safe as possible and act on behalf of concerned voices on campus.
“This is an unsafe situation, and something needs to be done here,” South said in an interview with The Daily. “I feel I have to do everything within my power to make sure that campus is safe for them.”
South said his experience with dissenters has materialized in them pointing to vaccinations and mask mandates as “infringing on personal liberty.” The “vast majority of feedback” surrounding the improvement of university COVID-19 policies, however, has been positive.
The authors said they want to continue having conversations with students, faculty and administration to ensure students feel like they’re being heard and communicated with. They said the overall impression of COVID-19 they have gathered — whether they are for implementing policy or not — is that everyone is “exhausted” and “tired of it.”
“I'm hoping that students can come together and presently show their support for a change, and then we can give the university this sort of building block to go off of for a change in COVID recommendations and policy,” Lynskey said. “I'm hoping that we can get some concrete work done so that students can start to feel safe going to class, (and) we can enjoy whatever's left of our college experience.”
Congress also unanimously adopted a bill instating new members for the 106th congressional session. The listed representatives and associates were officially sworn in and welcomed as official members of the body.
All of the bills adopted by the Undergraduate Student Congress will go through the Graduate Student Senate before being sent to SGA President Tavana Farzaneh for her signature.
