OU Undergraduate Student Congress recommends OU-Texas Friday be recognized as student holiday

The OU Undergraduate Student Congress passed a bill to submit a recommendation for the Friday before the OU-Texas football game to be the fall 2022 student holiday in its first meeting of the semester on Tuesday.
Student Government Association President Zack Lissau said SGA has polled the general student body in the past on what day they would like to be deemed a holiday. The Friday before the rivalry football game was an “overwhelming majority” in favor of the OU-Texas weekend.
“It’s time we ensure all our students travel (to Dallas) safely so that we can bring a crowd that's worthy of our fan base and our football team,” Lissau said.
Several representatives opposed this recommendation, specifically which date was picked, entering the body into a debate.
The opponents of the bill said Election Day, Nov. 8, should be the recommended student holiday rather than OU-Texas weekend. Rep. Taylor Broadbent said, to her, elections matter the most, and the outcomes of the upcoming elections arguably affect people more because they’re on a local and personal level.
“In this election, we have two senators, a governor and representative seats. ... Two senators in one election cycle in Oklahoma is a big deal and something that's not going to happen often,” Broadbent said. “This is one of the few chances that we’re going to have to actually hold our representatives accountable.”
Broadbent also had a concern for out-of-state students who will have to travel all day to vote in their general elections, especially Texas, whose absentee ballot requirements have become stricter over time.
“Many students have chosen to keep their registration in home states, (and) they deserve to be able to vote in a place they call home,” Broadbent said.
Proponents for the bill argued traveling to Dallas, specifically down Interstate 35, is dangerous, as OU-Texas is one of the busiest weekends the highway sees throughout the year.
“I want my constituents to be able to drive (down and) back safely,” Rep. Shrey Kathuria said. “People have classes on Friday, generally, (and) you don’t want people driving like Mario Kart down (I-35) to Texas.”
The third side of the debate argued both OU-Texas weekend and Election Day were both important for students to be able to conduct safely for either social or political reasons.
Students, they said, should be able to attend OU’s biggest game of the year as well as vote for their elected officials and suffer no negative repercussions, either from school attendance or their physical well-being.
“No matter which way this bill goes, we need to make sure that we’re assigning both these days to be holidays,” External Affairs Committee Chair Weslie Griffin said. “It’s preposterous (to assume) students at the university can’t see the importance of both of these days. I can guarantee … we will be working with the administration to make sure students are able to vote and (not) being punished for going out to vote.”
The bill passed with a vote of 21-2-0 and moves to the Graduate Student Senate for further consideration.
They also unanimously passed a resolution to honor the 2022 OU softball team for their excellence off the field and their successful season, ending with their national championship win. It also moves to the GSS pending further deliberation.
