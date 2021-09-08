You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Undergraduate Student Congress passes Red River Holiday Act, distributes funds to campus organizations

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
sgacongress

Chair Crispin South and Secretary Coy Taylor present in front of the Undergraduate Student Congress Sept. 7. 

 Peggy Dodd/The Daily

The Student Government Association Undergraduate Student Congress met Tuesday evening to discuss creating a holiday for the OU-Texas football game and allocating funds to various student organizations.

After being moved back to committee at the previous SGA meeting, the Red River Holiday Act of 2021 passed unanimously. This act defines Oct. 8 as a student holiday, meaning classes will not be held on that day to allow students to travel safely to the game.

“Traditionally, we have introduced this legislation for the Texas holiday so that people can travel safely back and forth between here (and) Dallas. … We also just want to try and discourage impaired driving, as well,” Chair Crispin South said.

The Auxiliary Allocation 1 Act of 2021-2022 also passed unanimously. This act distributed funds to 11 organizations on campus, totaling roughly $12,000. The Hispanic American Student Association received the most funds, with an allocation of $3,000.

organizationallocations

Allocations made to student organizations from the Auxiliary Allocation 1 Act of 2021-2022, which was passed by the Undergraduate Student Congress.

Ways and Means Committee Chair Lauren Patton said her committee usually uses around $150,000, but the funds are larger than normal following two years where COVID-19 limited campus activities. 

South announced that SGA is currently working on COVID-19 legislation, which could appear in a general meeting as soon as next week.

“The university absolutely has the ability to do more than what they’re doing now,” South said in an interview with The Daily following the meeting. “I believe it is imperative that they take strategic actions for the COVID spread on our campus. … I think it is imperative that the university take action on this and the state of Oklahoma allows the university to take action.” 

South cited Senate Bill 658 and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Executive Order 2021-16 as the reasoning behind the withholding of action from the university’s administration.

External Affairs Committee Chair Jayke Flaggert said a forum featuring Norman Mayor Breea Clark was set for Oct. 1, but it had to be pushed back due to scheduling conflicts. The forum will be held after the Oct. 9 OU-Texas game, and the official date will be determined.

Congressional Administration Committee Chair Foster Hillis said 55 interviews for new representatives and other positions in SGA will take place next week. 

Tags

Peggy Dodd is a journalism freshman and news reporter at The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments