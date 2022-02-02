OU Undergraduate Student Congress passes bills on advocacy for higher education funding, vaping awareness

The OU Undergraduate Student Congress passed bills encouraging awareness against the dangers of vaping and advocated for increased funds for higher education during its meeting Tuesday evening.
External Affairs chair Lacey Lewis authored a bill which would allow students to advocate and lobby for increased funding for higher education resources, as allocated by the Oklahoma government on behalf of OU.
“This is something that (External Affairs) does every single year,” Lewis said. “I think it's really influential and important for the university’s sake. I’m really happy that students get to get involved this way and meet their local representative, if they’re from Oklahoma, or just get lobbying experience in general.”
Oklahoma currently ranks 47th in the nation for higher education, and Lewis said she believes lobbying for increased funding could increase the chances of climbing the ranks.
The resolution passed unanimously with a vote of 21-0-0.
Associate Shrey Kathuria spoke on his bill, which recommends an increase in education and awareness for the dangers of vaping and nicotine for OU students. This bill seeks to increase content of the university’s Alcohol and Other Drug training to include content on vaping and to create a health promotion-based, peer-educator facilitated group.
Kathuria said he wrote this bill because the “vaping epidemic” has been “very relevant” on campus, with many students becoming addicted, despite the university’s zero tolerance policy.
A research study from the CDC found Oklahoma has the highest percentage of e-cigarette users among adults, and another study found roughly one in every 20 Americans use a vaping device, with one in every three using it daily.
In 2019, OU’s Public Health Discussion — a student activist and consultancy group dedicated to researching and developing solutions for public health issues on campus — conducted a study on vaping with 281 respondents. The group found nearly one in four people from the survey reported vaping at OU and more than 60 percent believed vaping shouldn’t be allowed on campus, despite being divided on if vaping was harmful.
“As somebody who has asthma, I want to feel safe on this campus,” Kathuria said. “I want others who have asthma to feel safe on this campus. It’s important that SGA does everything in its power to protect everyone here at (OU).”
The bill passed with a vote of 15-7-0 and will move to the Graduate Student Senate for further consideration.
Congress also saw an auxiliary bill, which will appropriate Student Government Association funds to 12 different OU organizations and associations. The act passed with a vote of 20-2-0 and also moves to the GSS.
The organizations set to receive the proposed funds include the Chi Alpha Campus Ministries, Minority Health Sciences Conference, OU Gaming Club, Tau Beta Pi Association, Interior Design Student Association, Rug Making Club, Biomedical Engineering Society Student Chapter, Afrobeatz Dance, American Indian Student Association, Alpha Lambda Delta and Psychology Graduate Student Association.
