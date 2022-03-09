 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU Undergraduate Student Congress passes bills allowing students to 'connect themselves' with legislators

  • 0
SGA 3/8

Members of the OU Undergraduate Student Congress speaking during the March 8 meeting.

 Kaly Phan/The Daily

The OU Undergraduate Student Congress passed bills seeking to grant students the ability to advocate on behalf of the university to legislators about bills and resolutions during its Tuesday meeting. 

External Affairs Committee Chair Lacey Lewis and her vice chair, Representative Jordan Brown, spoke on a bill that established a specific date in April for students to lobby at the state capitol called “Lobby Day,” and another that listed the specific topics they would lobbying for to “send a clear message to legislators,” according to the meeting’s agenda.

Brown said Lobby Day would be used by students of the university, not just congress representatives and associates, to advocate for topics that are important to them. Lewis said she is working on transportation for those who wish to participate.

“(The External Affairs Committee is) merely facilitating space where students can connect themselves with their representatives and senators,” Brown said. 

All listed topics were approved by Congress Chair Crispin South and Lewis, who said more can be added as long as they are cleared by both herself and South. She also said her personal views did not sway what topics did or did not make it onto the bill.

“We put this on committee, so these are not my own personal views. These are views of the members who represent their constituents,” Lewis said. “We’re also adding a warehouse clause … that says the topics numerated are the views of members of the Undergraduate Student Congress and shall not be construed as those of the University of Oklahoma.”

Both bills passed unanimously.

Tags

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and junior news reporter at The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments