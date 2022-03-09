OU Undergraduate Student Congress passes bills allowing students to 'connect themselves' with legislators

The OU Undergraduate Student Congress passed bills seeking to grant students the ability to advocate on behalf of the university to legislators about bills and resolutions during its Tuesday meeting.
External Affairs Committee Chair Lacey Lewis and her vice chair, Representative Jordan Brown, spoke on a bill that established a specific date in April for students to lobby at the state capitol called “Lobby Day,” and another that listed the specific topics they would lobbying for to “send a clear message to legislators,” according to the meeting’s agenda.
Brown said Lobby Day would be used by students of the university, not just congress representatives and associates, to advocate for topics that are important to them. Lewis said she is working on transportation for those who wish to participate.
“(The External Affairs Committee is) merely facilitating space where students can connect themselves with their representatives and senators,” Brown said.
All listed topics were approved by Congress Chair Crispin South and Lewis, who said more can be added as long as they are cleared by both herself and South. She also said her personal views did not sway what topics did or did not make it onto the bill.
“We put this on committee, so these are not my own personal views. These are views of the members who represent their constituents,” Lewis said. “We’re also adding a warehouse clause … that says the topics numerated are the views of members of the Undergraduate Student Congress and shall not be construed as those of the University of Oklahoma.”
Both bills passed unanimously.
