 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Undergraduate Student Congress passes bill on 'athletic environmentalism', appoints new representatives, associates

  • 0
sgafeb82022

An OU Undergraduate Student Congress Zoom meeting on Feb. 8. 

 Screenshot via an SGA Zoom meeting

The OU Undergraduate Student Congress appointed new representatives and associates and established a partnership between OU Athletics and the Student Government Association during its Tuesday evening meeting. 

Sustainability Chair Jake Lange presented a bill which was in development for just under a year and established a partnership for “athletic environmentalism.” He said he was approached by the former OU Athletics Director of Event Management Michael Beirne through the Student Environmental Coalition to improve recycling practices at athletic events.

Lange said OU Athletics used to have a “better performance” when it comes to recycling but practices have fallen over the years, particularly at large sporting events like home football games.

“(OU Athletics has) what I would call a varied track record,” Lange said. “The reporting I hear is that they’ve gotten worse with their performance recently, and they’re hoping to correct that and improve as we go forward.”

The bill unanimously passed with a vote of 26-0-0. It was Lange’s first time authoring a bill since his appointment to congress in September 2019.

Congress also saw a bill to appoint three representatives to the engineering, humanities and life sciences districts. It would also appoint thirteen associates. Parliamentarian Abby Halsey-Kraus said the Congressional Administration interview subcommittee was “very happy” with the credentials of the appointees.

“They all showed great passion for joining the Student Government Association, which is what we look for in members,” Halsey-Kraus said.

The appointment bill passed with a vote of 23-1-1 and the new members were sworn in, but Halsey-Kraus said they’re still looking for more representatives as congress still has 15 seats open.

SGA Budgetary Committee Vice Chair Demetri Papahronis presented another auxiliary bill, which allocated SGA money to 12 OU organizations. The bill passed with a vote of 26-1-0 and moves on to the Graduate Student Senate for further deliberation.

The organizations listed were Christians on Campus, the Artificial Intelligence Organization, Student Heroes, the OU Fencing Club, the Honors Student Association, the American Sign Language Club, the Hispanic American Student Association, the South Asian Student Association, Alpha Eta Rho - Beta Chi Chapter, the Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness Program, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Finance Student Association.

Tags

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and junior news reporter at The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments