OU Undergraduate Student Congress passes bill on 'athletic environmentalism', appoints new representatives, associates

The OU Undergraduate Student Congress appointed new representatives and associates and established a partnership between OU Athletics and the Student Government Association during its Tuesday evening meeting.
Sustainability Chair Jake Lange presented a bill which was in development for just under a year and established a partnership for “athletic environmentalism.” He said he was approached by the former OU Athletics Director of Event Management Michael Beirne through the Student Environmental Coalition to improve recycling practices at athletic events.
Lange said OU Athletics used to have a “better performance” when it comes to recycling but practices have fallen over the years, particularly at large sporting events like home football games.
“(OU Athletics has) what I would call a varied track record,” Lange said. “The reporting I hear is that they’ve gotten worse with their performance recently, and they’re hoping to correct that and improve as we go forward.”
The bill unanimously passed with a vote of 26-0-0. It was Lange’s first time authoring a bill since his appointment to congress in September 2019.
Congress also saw a bill to appoint three representatives to the engineering, humanities and life sciences districts. It would also appoint thirteen associates. Parliamentarian Abby Halsey-Kraus said the Congressional Administration interview subcommittee was “very happy” with the credentials of the appointees.
“They all showed great passion for joining the Student Government Association, which is what we look for in members,” Halsey-Kraus said.
The appointment bill passed with a vote of 23-1-1 and the new members were sworn in, but Halsey-Kraus said they’re still looking for more representatives as congress still has 15 seats open.
SGA Budgetary Committee Vice Chair Demetri Papahronis presented another auxiliary bill, which allocated SGA money to 12 OU organizations. The bill passed with a vote of 26-1-0 and moves on to the Graduate Student Senate for further deliberation.
The organizations listed were Christians on Campus, the Artificial Intelligence Organization, Student Heroes, the OU Fencing Club, the Honors Student Association, the American Sign Language Club, the Hispanic American Student Association, the South Asian Student Association, Alpha Eta Rho - Beta Chi Chapter, the Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness Program, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Finance Student Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.