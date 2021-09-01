OU Undergraduate Student Congress discusses new masking policy, vaccine promotion, OU-Texas holiday

The Undergraduate Student Congress met for the first time this year on Tuesday evening to discuss the Red River Holiday Act and OU’s new masking policy.
The policy states that classes where a student has tested positive will continue to meet in person, but masks will be required for two weeks. President Joseph Harroz also said in a video, Sunday, that the university now expects masking — a shift from previous language indicating it “strongly encourages” masking.
“I’m personally glad to see that the university is making its language on this topic stronger. I think it has been unfortunate that we haven’t been able to have a stronger policy. … The administration is very very limited in what it can do,” Chair Crispin South said.
South cited Senate Bill 658 as the cause of the limitation. This bill prevents certain entities from mandating vaccinations, requiring vaccine passports and implementing mask mandates for those who remain unvaccinated. However, a temporary injunction was granted on Wednesday morning and will go into effect next week.
“I plan to continue advocating to the university for stronger policy just because I think it’s necessary to keep us safe,” South said.
Student Government Association President Tavana Farzaneh also addressed the congress, encouraging members to promote vaccination through social media by wearing “vaccinated” t-shirts. OU Health Services will offer a free t-shirt on Sept. 3 from 1-2 p.m. for students who get vaccinated that day, or who can present their OU ID and vaccination card.
“Post on your social media to encourage peers, because we are student leaders,” Farzaneh said.
Graeson Lynskey, the University Policy Committee Chair, heads the committee that is tasked with addressing all student concerns stemming from university policies, programs and incentives.
“Right now, our biggest thing is trying to keep kids safe. That’s our biggest priority right now. We don’t want to be playing against admin in any way. We want to be partners in all of this,” Lynskey said.
Congressional Bill CB-106-08 or “The Red River Holiday Act of 2021” was also presented in front of congress. The bill would define Oct. 8 as a student holiday in celebration of the OU v. Texas game.
This bill was not voted on due to a violation of the rules of order regarding a lack of committee recommendation, according to Vice Chair Sidney May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.