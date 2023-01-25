 Skip to main content
OU Undergraduate Student Congress chair to step down; body reappoints members, allocates SGA funds

Undergraduate Counciil 09/13

The OU Undergraduate Student Congress swore in new members during its meeting, Sept. 13, 2022.

 Kaly Phan/OU Daily

The OU Undergraduate Student Congress chair announced she would be stepping down following an off-campus employment opportunity in Congress’ first meeting of the semester Tuesday evening.

Chair Lacey Lewis will resign effective Feb. 7 following her acceptance of a new job. Lewis has served in Congress for nearly four years, and she said she has enjoyed every moment of her time in the body, but knew it was time to continue her political journey.

“With some personal and career things coming my way, I thought it best to kind of take initiative and open a new door,” Lewis said.

Officer nominations will occur during the next meeting on Jan. 31. Elections will be held the following week. 

Congress saw CB-109-01, a bill that sought to reappoint current body members to associateships or to promote them to representative seats. The bill passed unanimously, and, since it is a congressional bill, it does not need to be seen by the Graduate Student Senate.

Student Government Association members Michael Stoyak, Ashlyn Coxson, Caleb Robinson, Aiden Dodd, Audrey Dao and Olivia Payson were all resworn at the end of the meeting.

The body also saw AB-109-01, an auxiliary bill that seeks to allocate SGA funds to 24 different student organizations. This bill also passed unanimously and will be seen by GSS during its next meeting.

This article was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Alexandra Powell-Lorentzatos and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.

