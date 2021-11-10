You are the owner of this article.
OU Undergraduate Student Congress appoints secretary, approves student group funding in Tuesday meeting

fawad

OU Undergraduate Student Congress Secretary Hadi Fawad speaks at the body's Nov. 9 meeting. Fawad was elected secretary in a 17-4-1 vote.

 Kaly Phan/The Daily

The OU Undergraduate Student Congress held its secretary election and saw an auxiliary bill in its last meeting of the 106th session Tuesday evening.

Outgoing Secretary Coy Taylor, along with Committee Chairmen Foster Hillis and Jayke Flaggert, resigned earlier in the semester. Reps. Michael Stoyak — who opted out of the race Tuesday night — and Hadi Fawad were nominated to replace Taylor during the last meeting.

Rep. Abby Halsey-Kraus said, according to the SGA Code Annotated, nominators will have two minutes to speak. Nominees have five minutes to explain why they are qualified for the office of the third highest-ranking officer within Congress and minutekeeper of all SGA meetings.

Despite Stoyak dropping out, leaving Fawad as the only candidate, the election process proceeded as dictated by the Code.

Nominator Rep. Emiliano Perez said he has known Fawad since middle school and that he has always been a leader. Fawad said he has previously held the secretary positions for two clubs he helped found in high school, the Key Club and Water Club, and believes he can help leave an impact as congress secretary.

“The reason I’m doing this is because I come here (to these meetings) and I realized that everybody in SGA is someone that actively wants to make a difference,” Fawad said. “I have not even held a representative seat for more than a semester, but I do think that I’m very well qualified (to be secretary).”

After questions and an executive session — a private forum closed to non-congress members, including the media, for sitting associates and representatives to deliberate — Fawad was elected as congress secretary with a vote 17-4-1. His election was effective immediately, replacing Taylor for the remainder of the meeting.

Chair Lauren Patton also presented another auxiliary bill, which allocated SGA funds to the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Colombian Student Association, OU Tennis Club, Sigma Lambda Beta and Oklahoma Intercollegiate Legislature. The bill passed unanimously.

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and news reporter at The Daily.

