OU Undergraduate Student Congress amends election policies, SGA bylaws, updates Parking Board rules

The OU Undergraduate Student Congress passed legislation amending election policies, OU Student Government Association bylaws and updating the OU Parking Appeals Board’s rules during its meeting on Tuesday.
Parliamentarian Tucker Dunn presented the Election Policies Act of 2023, which would clarify and update the SGA’s election policies. The bill aims to amend election procedures surrounding uncontested candidates, specifying that uncontested candidates must receive more votes than the “prefer not to vote” option to be elected. Previously, an uncontested candidate needed to receive at least 50 percent of the lowest winning vote count.
The bill was called into debate by Rep. Shrey Kathuria, who was concerned about the bill discouraging and having a negative impact on students joining SGA.
“If nobody runs against you and you're obviously qualified, you belong in the office. It's just plain and simple,” Kathuria said.
University Policy Chair Annie Mullins asked Kathuria whether it was democratic to automatically give someone a seat instead of having them voted in. She also asked if a better approach to encouraging membership in the undergraduate congress would be to boost SGA engagement on campus.
Kathuria said he is speaking on behalf of his constituents who believe it is democratic for a person in an uncontested election to not be featured on the ballot.
In his closing statement, Dunn thanked Kathuria for his constructive dialogue and reiterated the intent of the bill.
The bill passed with a vote of 17-1-0 and will move to the OU Graduate Student Senate for further deliberation.
Dunn presented the Congress Elections Adjustments Act of 2023 which sought to amend Section 4 of the Bylaws of the Undergraduate Student Congress to change the timing of elections for Congress chair, vice chair and secretary. Regular elections for SGA officers shall be held each odd-numbered legislative session.
The bill passed unanimously and will move to the Graduate Student Senate.
Dunn’s other bill, the Parking Appeals Reorganization Act, would update the Parking Appeals Board’s composition and rules, allowing five to 20 judges to serve on the board at a time compared to the previous two judges.
The bill passed unanimously and will move to the OU Graduate Student Senate.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe. Alexandra Powell-Lorentzatos and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
