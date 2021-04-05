OU to host three-day 'Reflecting on the Past, Facing the Future' symposium on Tulsa Race Massacre

OU will host a three-day symposium titled “Reflecting on the Past, Facing the Future,” commemorating the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
The symposium will take place April 8-10 on OU’s Norman campus, virtually and on the OU-Tulsa campus.
The events feature panels, dances, discussions and readings by students, notable professors and members from various universities and committees.
In-person events will have limited attendance with COVID-19 protocols in place at the Thurman J. White Forum Building in Norman and the Greenwood District in Tulsa, and virtual events will be live streamed through OU’s Youtube page.
All events are free and open to the public. A second screening of “I Dream of Greenwood” will be held at 8 p.m. April 9, at The Depot in downtown Norman. The screening requires a separate RSVP.
Students can register to discuss honing their craft with U.S. Poet Laureate, Pulitzer Prize winner and Princeton University professor Tracy K. Smith on April 10 at 2 p.m.
For more information on the symposium and registration information, visit the event RSVP page.
