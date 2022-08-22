OU to host Howdy Week Blood Drive amid statewide donor shortage

OU will host the Howdy Week Blood Drive Wednesday through Friday as Oklahoma faces a blood donor shortage and significant decline in younger donors.
Sponsored by the Oklahoma Blood Institution OUtreach, the drive will be held in the Frontier Room of the Oklahoma Memorial Union on Wednesday and in the Beaird Lounge on Thursday and Friday in the Oklahoma Memorial Union from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Carson Cunningham, the OBI public relations manager, said while the recent decline in donors is not at the point of an emergency, there is a significant decrease in donors. He added that the most shocking decline is in younger generations.
Cunningham said there has been a roughly 7 percent drop in first-time donors, and that while the consequences may seem small, the decline needs to be addressed.
“Several people do not tend to realize the difference that donating blood can make,” Cunningham said. “One donation can save up to three lives. So what are you waiting for? Every donation makes a difference and for all you know, you could even save a life.”
