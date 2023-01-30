OU to close Norman campus Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday

The OU-Norman campus is transitioning to online classes and remote work beginning at 12:30 p.m. Monday and will continue through Tuesday, according to an OU-Norman weather alert.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning at 11:13 a.m. Monday for parts of Oklahoma, including Cleveland County, to last through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1. The service made the advisory in anticipation of sleet and freezing rain, urging people to plan on slippery road conditions to last all day.
Employees should continue to work remotely, subject to supervisor discretion, according to the alert. Nonessential employees will receive administrative leave if unable to do remote work.
Weather is not expected to impact internet connectivity and power, so OU Online students will continue with regularly scheduled instruction.
