OU to celebrate senior class, honor distinguished alumna in 2021 Ring Ceremony

Pattye moore

Pattye Moore

 Provided by The University of Oklahoma website

OU will hold the fall 2021 Ring Ceremony honoring the senior class and a senior corporate executive and OU alumna at 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the South Oval.

According to a press release, a distinguished member of the OU community is presented with an honorary ring in honor of their service. This year, the OU Student Alumni Board and President Joseph Harroz Jr. nominated Pattye Moore, who currently serves on the boards of directors for ONEOK, ONE Gas and QuikTrip Corporation and on the Gaylord College Board of Visitors.

“Being honored now with this at the ring ceremony is really touching and really special. It's something I will cherish forever, and my new ring will become part of my everyday jewelry,” Moore said in an interview with The Daily. 

Moore graduated from OU in 1979 with a bachelor of arts in journalism and public relations and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, according to the release. She also attended executive education programs at Harvard, Wharton and the University of California, Berkeley.

“I just loved (the university),” Moore said. “I mean, I loved all of it, I love being on campus. I love being in a sorority. I loved the friendships. In fact, (I have) my two best friends (from OU) still to this day.” 

Over four decades, Moore rose to top leadership roles at Sonic Corporation and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, according to the release. 

The release said Moore has also served for the past nine years on the OU Foundation Board of Directors and as an adjunct instructor for OU’s program in Arezzo, Italy. She is also teaching a management and leadership course this semester in OU’s online master’s program in strategic communication.

Moore’s contributions to the university, according to the release, are recognized with the Gaylord College Distinguished Alumni Award and the Regents’ Alumni Award. They include scholarship endowments and the donation that renamed a room in Gaylord Hall as well as her support for Lindsey + Asp, a student-run advertisement agency.

Moore said she has enjoyed the years spent serving the university and helping students grow into leaders and encourages them to be curious, ask questions and be kind. 

“Always be curious about your job, your company, your business, what's going on around you,” Moore said. “Never be afraid to raise your hand and ask questions, always be the person asking questions, because you'll learn that way. (And finally) be kind. Because we spend more time (at) our jobs than we do at home, and life is too short not to be kind.” 

news reporter

Taylor Jones is a journalism sophomore and news reporter at The Daily.

