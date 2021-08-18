OU survey reports 73 percent of students have received vaccine dose

OU Senior Vice President and Provost André-Denis Wright and OU Faculty Senate Chair Keri Kornelson released survey results on Tuesday revealing 73 percent of students have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In an email, Wright and Kornelson wrote the June survey found upperclassman and graduate students were more likely to be vaccinated than first-year students. They wrote 63 percent of rising sophomores received at least one dose, compared to 84 percent of graduate students.
In addition to the June survey, OU surveyed incoming freshmen about their vaccination status, according to the email. The questionnaire found 66.46 percent of freshmen were vaccinated and 22.33 percent expressed interest in receiving it.
The surveys did not require verification of vaccination status, according to a university spokesperson.
In a Tuesday press conference, OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said only “about one-third” of the college age group nationally have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
“The university continues to promote COVID vaccinations performed by OU Health Services, resulting in 122 students vaccinated at residential vaccine clinics during move-in, representing 42.8 percent of those who expressed interest in getting vaccinated,” Wright and Kornelson wrote. “Additional walk-in clinics have been announced.”
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 14,079 COVID-19 cases last week in their weekly epidemiology and surveillance report. On Wednesday, the Norman COVID-19 Data Dashboard reported an estimated 610 active COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, OU announced #OUVaccinates, a vaccine incentives and appreciation program, is offering scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $100 and athletic season tickets in conjunction with the White House COVID College Challenge. In addition, the university is also developing a similar program for faculty and staff, according to Wright and Kornelson.
In the email, Wright and Kornelson wrote faculty and staff are advised to strongly encourage masking in their classrooms and are granted permission to express their masking preferences.
“Please inform your students even though masking isn’t required by law, we will hold it as a community expectation of one another to keep us safe and together,” Wright and Kornelson wrote. “Feel free to let them know you have a strong preference they wear a mask in class, and if they do not, then you may ask that they do not sit in close proximity to the instructor or others expressing health concerns.”
The email read the Office of the Provost will be making available PowerPoint slides that “underscore the importance of masking for indoors” for professors to use in their classrooms.
Wright and Kornelson wrote the Office of Provost approved an extended “arrive by” Sept. 13 for international students experiencing difficulties returning to campus due to travel restrictions and visa appointments.
“If a student in your class falls into this late-arrival category, please do everything within your power to work with them to stay as up-to-date as possible with the material before arrival, and to help acclimate them to your class once they are in Norman,” Wright and Kornelson wrote. “This is crucial for their academic progress as well as their mental and emotional well-being.”
The email wrote the university is “constantly monitoring” the COVID-19 situation and will be “nimble” with their response.
“Please join us in modeling behaviors for our students,” Wright and Kornelson wrote. “Wear your mask, and if you haven’t already, and are able to do so, please get vaccinated. Thank you for doing your part to keep us together.”
