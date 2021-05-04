OU students to host forum regarding ongoing protests in Colombia

OU students will host a forum to inform community members about the ongoing protests against a nationwide tax bill reform in Colombia at 5 p.m. May 5 at Reaves Park.
Iván Duque, the president of Colombia, announced a tax overhaul to fill a fiscal hole related to the impacts of COVID-19 in April 2021, which led to nationwide demonstrations against poverty, unemployment and inequality. More than 800 people were injured, and 19 were killed during the strikes.
Sergio Pineda-Castillo, an OU Ph.D. biomedical engineering student, wrote in an email to The Daily the purpose of the forum is to unite Colombian international students at OU who support the 'national level’ large mobilization, called The National Strike Committee of Colombia. The main worries of those participating in the strike are police brutality, tax and health reforms increasing the country’s inequality and the implementation of a peace treaty with the Revolutionary Arm Forces of Colombia .
“We are organizing a gathering of concerned citizens to express our support to the national strike that is going on in Colombia,” Pineda-Castillo wrote. “We will be making banners and discussing political issues of critical importance, such as the reform to the health system, the Peace Treaty with the (Revolutionary Arm Forces of Colombia) and police brutality. Lastly, we will take pictures to share in social media, so people in Colombia know that we, as international students, stand beside them.”
According to Pineda-Castillo, 15 Colombians — OU students and Oklahoma residents — will join the forum in support of their country remotely.
“We have witnessed how Colombia has struggled with violence and corruption during decades, and this National Strike shows the angst and frustration that our people have accumulated over the years,” Pineda-Castillo wrote. “However, police brutality has been the highlight of this strike: several people have died in the hands of the officers that are supposed to protect them. We not only want to express our support but also raise awareness of our problems in the OU community.”
Pineda-Castillo wrote the Colombian Student Association is not organizing the forum since it is “a cultural and student association” representing the Colombian community outside OU. Additionally, OU COLSA president Danna Abella wrote in a text message the decision was made to respect the personal opinions of all its members.
“COLSA was created to be a place to represent a beautiful country and the beautiful people in it here at the University of Oklahoma. We have never represented ourselves as a political organization and respect that people have different opinions,” Abella wrote. “We don’t want to speak for all Colombian students but we do want to support them in any way possible, which is why many of our officers will be attending the strike on Wednesday.”
Abella wrote COLSA is a place of support for Colombian members affected by the ongoing distress in Colombia.
“Our response is grave sadness and determination to support Colombia during the situation. Many of the students that are involved in the organization have family back in Colombia and want nothing but protection for them,” Abella wrote. “We want to be able to show our support by providing a place of safety and encouragement for them. Even if they need someone to talk to we are available as a place of comfort.”
Pineda-Castillo wrote members of the OU community with common viewpoints can help spread awareness on the Colombian national strikes by using the #SOSCOLOMBIA hashtag on their social media.
“These events are always of great importance for everyone. We have lived in a violent country all of our lives, and we still feel all the pain that our country suffers,” Pineda-Castillo wrote. “It is hard to stay focused while studying, when you know your people are suffering, but we believe that our contribution to the country lies in our resilience to keep learning, so one day we can contribute to the Colombian society.”
Editor's note: This article's headline was updated at 10:14 p.m. May 4 to correct the spelling of Colombia
