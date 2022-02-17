OU students reflect on study abroad experiences during pandemic

OU Education Abroad is continuing to navigate challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including travel preparations and adhering to country-specific COVID-19 guidelines, as programs work to prioritize student safety.
The number of students studying abroad decreased during the pandemic, as nearly 1,600 students studied abroad in 2019 and 192 students in 2020. Shanna Vincent, the director of education abroad, wrote in an email that most of those students had to return to the U.S. early because of COVID-19.
“One of the most challenging things for all of our team has been balancing the need for student health and safety during unprecedented times with the impact it has on students who miss out on once-in-a-lifetime opportunities,” Vincent wrote. “We’re in this line of work because we believe in the power of study abroad, so to see students miss out is disappointing for everyone.”
OU’s partner institutions have handled education abroad during the pandemic by creating virtual and hybrid programs, Vincent wrote. These strategies provided additional opportunities to students, such as virtual internships.
One of the challenges studying during the pandemic presents is navigating the “ever-changing” and “country-specific rules” regarding quarantines, vaccine requirements and entry into a given country, Vincent wrote.
Elections and campaign management senior Foster Hillis, who studied abroad with Semester at Sea last year, traveled to several countries and was exposed to stricter methods of combating COVID-19.
“In Italy, everybody was wearing KN95 (masks). There's no such thing as cloth masks, (and) surgical masks are here and there,” Hillis said. “But, even walking down the street, everybody wears a mask. And every time you walk into a place of business, you have to show your COVID-19 information.”
Other countries were less adamant about wearing masks, Hillis said. While in Croatia, Hillis said he was never asked for his COVID-19 information or to put on a mask when walking down the street.
Hillis said he observed inconsistencies in how countries enforced rules regarding COVID-19, as there were times when his group entered a country and their rules unexpectedly changed.
“When we went to Greece, our very first country, we were under the impression that we would only have to get one COVID-19 test the night before and then we would be let off (the ship),” Hillis said. “But, the country changed that policy on us and we had to get tested every single morning to get off, which was a huge strain on the medical resources on board because we don't have that many tests.”
Italian and international studies senior Daphne Bigelow also said she witnessed stricter protocols during her studies at the University of Siena in Arezzo.
In Arezzo, there was a popular outdoor Christmas market that Bigelow said would attract around 400,000 tourists. A mask mandate is typically not enforced in this part of the market but, because the area was highly populated, a mandate was in place.
Bigelow expressed concern about Europe’s green pass, a QR code providing documentation of COVID-19 vaccines, not being accessible to Americans. She said her group had to carry their CDC vaccination cards everywhere, which presented problems when Europeans didn’t understand the CDC card.
“It's very hard to try to show (European officials) our CDC vaccination card and our ID. It's sometimes hard to tell them that this is what we have,” Hillis said.
The onsite coordinators for OU, Charlotte and Kirk Duclaux, reached out to the mayor of Arezzo and requested they write a document saying a CDC card is the equivalent of a green pass, Bigelow said.
Although there were concerns abroad, they were not as pressing as the issues were at OU, Hillis said. The university did not check in on the progress of Hillis’ preparation process, he said.
“I definitely don’t have the best words to say for OU to study abroad,” Hillis said. “They made it one of the most challenging things that I've done on campus. They were the biggest hurdle. OU put up as many roadblocks as they could.”
Bigelow also found OU’s communication during the preparation process to be unclear.
“In terms of updates and what we needed versus what we would maybe need, or what was changing and what wasn't changing, and what's current or what's passed — was very messy,” Bigelow said. “There wasn't a lot of clear direction. In terms of getting everything in order, that was very much put on us to do.”
Hillis said the Semester at Sea program was canceled in fall 2021 after the program allowed students to apply despite COVID-19.
“They sent us an email saying that we're not allowed to go, that they're canceling our enrollment at Semester at Sea,” Hillis said. “So that was … wow. That was a night.”
In response to the cancellation, around 10 OU students created a GroupMe and included students from other universities that also canceled the appeal process, Hillis said.
“Everybody that I know from OU all submitted appeals. Ultimately, we got it approved to go again,” Hillis said.
Vincent said OU has prepared students for studying abroad despite COVID-19 protocols.
“We have a great team who have worked tirelessly to support students throughout the pandemic,” Vincent wrote. “We are preparing students for the possibility of testing positive for COVID-19 while abroad, supporting students through quarantine (and) isolation procedures, planning events for students who are returning from study abroad throughout the pandemic and we continue to plan and advise for current and future programs with new pandemic protocols in place.”
Bigelow said rapid tests were easily accessible while abroad and OU quickly responded to reports of COVID-19 cases. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Bigelow said she enjoyed the quiet, quaint town of Arezzo and would encourage others to study abroad.
“Don't be too scared to go out of your comfort zone. Don't be too scared to try something,” Bigelow said. “That's something that I saw a lot, even just with the language or wanting to try something new inside or outside the city. Don't be so afraid. Don't be so sheltered while you're there that you miss out on experiences.”
