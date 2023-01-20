OU students react to TikTok ban, university to review policy following Gov. Stitt's clarification

Multiple students reacted Tuesday to OU’s recent blocking of TikTok from its Wi-Fi, saying it was a questionable and surprising decision by the university.
On Dec. 20, David Horton, OU Information Technology's chief information officer and senior associate vice president, announced OU blocked university employees and students from accessing TikTok with university-owned or operated devices in compliance with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Executive Order 2022-33.
Stitt signed the executive order after security concerns over TikTok’s owner, ByteDance Ltd. The executive order said ByteDance was manipulating TikTok’s data collection methods, and the personal data stored in the app was susceptible to being shared with the Chinese government.
Stitt said the ban was among a larger array of bipartisan bans nationwide, including the U.S. military.
“It’s crazy … in every government building, you can’t use TikTok, and I didn’t know OU fell under that,” Caroline Dinh, pre-pharmacy senior, said.
The university has considered reviewing the policy since its implementation, according to a university spokesperson. Stitt, after signing the order and several state universities went on to ban the social media app, later said the executive order does not apply to universities or schools.
“Given recent clarification from the Governor’s Office that Executive Order 2022-33 does not apply to public universities, we will undertake a review of the security concerns that TikTok may pose to our network systems while giving consideration to how a ban would impact our university community,” a university spokesperson wrote to OU Daily in December.
As of January 13, a university spokesperson told OU Daily the review was still underway.
Dinh said data collection, referenced in Stitt’s ban, was not limited to TikTok, citing that social media companies, like Twitter and Facebook, have collected and sold personal data since the early 2010s.
“Instagram, Facebook … other social medias are selling your information,” she said, “So it's not just TikTok.”
In 2018, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress due to concerns over Facebook’s data collection methods. The methods resulted in a leak of personal data from 87 million users to British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Zuckerberg testified that Cambridge neuroscientist Aleksandr Kogan harvested and sold the data to multiple parties.
Avery Dickinson, industrial systems engineering senior, agreed with Dinh, asking why the state is more concerned with a Chinese-based company rather than American-owned social media.
“Why focus on China, and not all the corporations in America that are doing it?" Dickinson said. “It's just a small Band-Aid over a bigger issue.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.