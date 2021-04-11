OU students experience financial strain due to pandemic

Though OU has increased the number of scholarships available over the past year, students and student organization leaders said the pandemic has created additional financial strain, making it difficult for some to afford college.
OU Director of Enrollment Management Communications Danielle Dunn wrote in an email that OU students received a total of $162,316,553 in grants, scholarships, tuition waivers and CARES Act funds during the 2019-2020 school year. In the 2020-2021 school year, OU students received $170,450,293 — a record increase of about $8 million in financial aid.
Dunn wrote the number of financial appeals increased due to changing circumstances for families during COVID-19.
“We are working closely with students and encourage students experiencing a financial hardship related to COVID-19 to reach out to the Student Financial Center,” Dunn wrote. “We are here to help.”
Whatever the opportunities, students across the nation have faced financial hardship in the past year. Forty-one percent of 18 to 24 years olds across the U.S. experienced job or income losses, resulting in immense financial stress and difficulty.
Pre-physical therapy freshman Carlos Moore said he transferred from OU to Rose State College for various reasons, including the pandemic, the increased workload from online classes and making up work hours after isolating due to COVID-19.
“It just kind of caused a lot of stress, and I got behind,” Moore said. “I was failing, and so we were just like, ‘Let's go ahead and pay this semester off and then transfer to a community college so we can save some money.’”
Moore said he was a part of the Room and Board Program, which serves as an opportunity for students to work on campus for 18 hours per week to pay for on-campus housing. Moore said he was required to maintain the 18-hour weekly workload to keep his scholarship, but when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in fall 2020, he was unable to continue.
“I was doing four or five days (of work) during the school week,” Moore said. “(But) when I had COVID, they didn't allow me to work, so I was under a lot of stress. I was just trying to find time to make up those hours to pay for housing.”
The amount of extra work Moore had to put in after getting COVID-19 was one of the multiple reasons he transferred away from OU.
According to a household pulse survey collected from March 17 to 29 by the U.S Census Bureau, three out of 5 million students facing changes to financial aid canceled their plans to take classes in the fall. Also, one out of 5 million college students reported canceled plans to return to school in the fall because of pandemic-related reasons.
According to an article with information from a Lumina-Gallup Student Study, about 49 percent of enrolled college students who are pursuing a bachelor's degree thought it was “likely or very likely” that COVID-19 will negatively impact their ability to complete their degree. Fifty-six percent of students pursuing their associate degree said the same.
Although students across the nation have transferred schools or canceled school plans, OU enrollment numbers have held steady overall, according to Dunn’s email. OU also welcomed its largest and most diverse freshman class in fall 2020.
According to the OU-Norman campus enrollment analysis in spring 2020 enrollment numbers decreased by 1.7 percent. This year, enrollment has increased by 0.6 percent.
Students have been encouraged to continue their degree through multiple financial aid opportunities offered through the university.
The President’s Leadership Class, led by student advisers Joshua Robinson and Mariah Brown, provides students with an opportunity to earn scholarships and funding to study abroad. The McNair Scholars, a program providing financial aid and encouragement to graduate students and OU’s Money Coach program all provide students with more opportunities for financial support.
Robinson said the PLC offers a $1,000 scholarship to students accepted in the program. As student advisers, he and Brown both understand the difficulties the pandemic presents, which is why they try to be people students can lean on.
Robinson also said the funds they did not get to spend last year on study abroad trips and the annual program retreat through the pandemic have overall benefited the program, allowing them to spend on other “more spontaneous things throughout the year.”
“I wish we could give out more money, but the money that we have saved we use to do different events like studying abroad (in summer 2021), and especially helping (students) capitalize on those opportunities,” Robinson said.
The McNair Scholars provides underrepresented juniors and seniors preparing for graduate school with a $2,800 stipend for conducting an undergraduate research project, applying to graduate programs, and other scholarly activities, according to McNair Scholars Director Sophia Morren.
“Although some graduate programs did not accept applications this year due to COVID-related budget issues, all of our seniors who applied to graduate school have received program acceptances and plan to enter graduate school in the fall,” Morren said.
Additionally, Morren said the U.S. Department of Education approved a COVID-related stipend bonus of $1,200 for each scholar who meets the program requirements, in addition to the funds the McNair Scholars use to support graduate students.
Dunn wrote she advises students struggling with tuition costs to reach out to the Student Financial Center or to create a financial plan with the MoneyCoach Program to assist with personalized, effective financial planning, coaching and financial education strategies.
“(The MoneyCoach Program is) to help ensure healthy lifelong financial behaviors, continuous enrollment and, ultimately, graduation from the University of Oklahoma,” Dunn said.
Dunn also encouraged students at OU by encouraging them to utilize different resources available.
“As part of our strategic plan, OU is committed to providing an affordable and excellent education,” Dunn wrote. “We understand attending college is a big investment, so we want to make sure students have the resources they need to create a financial plan.”
Moore plans to return to OU in the fall 2021 semester, but he advises students to save money where they can.
“I would encourage students, if they have a community college in their area, even if it’s just to get the basics out of the way and save money, I would go ahead and do that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.