OU students create Pakistani Student Association in hopes to bring cultural awareness to campus

Hayyan Saleemi and Arman Riaz noticed there was little representation for Pakistani students on OU’s campus and decided to create an organization dedicated to the community.
The Pakistani Student Association at OU was founded by Saleemi and Riaz to showcase Pakistani culture and bring inclusivity to campus. Riaz, the current president, said the goal of their organization is to be as inclusive, fun and light-hearted as possible.
“We’d like to show just how inclusive and unique our organization is gonna be in terms of just involving everyone (and) showing everyone our culture while still having fun,” Riaz said. “A lot of people don’t really know too much about Pakistani culture, so it’s important to showcase and show people that there’s this demographic here.”
In the spring, the budding organization handed out over 200 free Chick-fil-A sandwiches to tell the OU community about their organization. Riaz said they’ve met over the summer to plan events and prepare to engage with new students.
PSA launched an Instagram and TikTok to engage with the community more. Riaz said he wants the the association to be open to students of all backgrounds. He also said he hopes to work alongside other cultural organizations on campus.
On Aug. 13, PSA will ask for donations and make its official debut at Scissortail Park during Oklahoma’s celebration of Pakistan Independence Day.
Riaz said the organization is planning to host a color war early in the fall semester, a potential cricket match against the India Student Association and, at the end of the year, a mock Shaadi ceremony, or a mock wedding. Riaz said weddings are huge celebrations in Pakistani culture, so hosting an event on campus to show this particular tradition will be a great way to close out the year and showcase their culture even more.
PSA hopes to be at the involvement fair on Aug. 16 and students can learn more about joining via the link in their Instagram bio.
