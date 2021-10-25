OU student organizations seek to provide abortion rights information ahead of effective date for anti-abortion bills

OU student groups say they're continuing to provide healthcare resources and sex education on campus and volunteering with women’s health care organizations to combat increased demand in Oklahoma clinics after Texas Senate Bill 8 and the looming effective date of similar bills in Oklahoma.
Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed nine new anti-abortion laws set to take effect Nov. 1. One of the bills, House Bill 2441, is what some experts call a “heartbeat bill.” The bill prohibits abortion once a fetal heartbeat could be detected, which can occur as early as six weeks.
House Bill 1904 will allow abortions to be performed only by physicians who are board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology. Senate Bills 778 and 779 will also increase regulations on two-dose abortion pill regimens used to terminate early pregnancies.
With these laws, abortion rights experts say six out of 10 abortion doctors in the state will no longer be allowed to perform abortions as a result.
As of Oct. 25, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled 5-3 to temporarily block HB 1904 and SB 778 and 779.
"The Oklahoma Supreme Court recognized that these laws would cause irreparable harm to Oklahomans," President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights Nancy Northup, wrote in a release. "All of these laws have the same goal: to make it harder to get an abortion in Oklahoma. We will continue to fight in court to ensure these laws are struck down for good. Politicians should not be meddling in the private health decisions of Oklahomans."
Oklahoma judge Cindy Truong issued a temporary injunction against two of the proposed Oklahoma abortion laws on Oct. 4. Among these blocked laws were HB 2441 and HB 1102, a law that would categorize performing abortions after six weeks as “unprofessional conduct” and result in doctors' medical licenses being suspended, and could result in a doctor being found guilty of homicide.
This court ruling came after multiple local and national reproductive rights advocates filed a lawsuit to block the laws signed by Stitt. The Center for Reproductive Rights, Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice, Tulsa Women's Reproductive Clinic and Planned Parenthood affiliates all participated in the suit.
The slate of Oklahoma laws follows closely behind the passage of Texas Senate Bill 8, which states “physicians may not perform or induce an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected.” The only exception is in cases of medical emergencies, meaning rape and incest exceptions are excluded.
Oklahoma abortion clinics have reported a surge in Texas patients since the passage of SB 8. An Oklahoma City clinic said their facility has gone from seeing five to 10 Texas patients a day, to nearly triple that.
"We're already seeing a huge surge in Texas clients here, and there are clinics that are asking for a lot of volunteers right now," said BreAnn Redcross, Students for Reproductive Justice co-president and women’s and gender studies junior.
TX SB 8 also notes that anyone other than an employee of the state or local government may bring civil action against anyone who performs or induces an abortion with a heartbeat, engages in conduct that aids an abortion or pays for abortion through insurance. In Oklahoma, doctors who perform abortions will have their license suspended for up to a year by the Oklahoma Board or even revoked. If challenged in court, the state will act as prosecutor towards a defendant according to HB 1102.
Redcross and SRJ co-president Haley Lewsey, a community health senior, believe Texas' heartbeat bill has made it a far more restrictive place for reproductive healthcare, and recent legislation will have a similar effect in Oklahoma.
"We do have several abortion clinics here that are still operating with laxer policies right now than they currently have in Texas," Lewsey said. "I do believe that, based on location and other factors, people will eventually have to go to states other than Oklahoma."
Some have questioned the longevity of Oklahoma’s laws based on previous precedents set by the state’s high courts. Northup wrote in a Sept. 2 statement that Oklahoma’s Supreme Court has commonly found its own state’s abortion laws as unconstitutional.
“If allowed to take effect, these laws would end abortion access in Oklahoma, forcing patients to travel great distances and cross state lines to get essential health care. It’s unbelievable that, in the midst of a global pandemic, Oklahoma’s lawmakers would have people drive hundreds of miles to access abortion services,” Northup wrote in the statement. “They should be focusing on containing the spread of COVID-19 and saving the lives of people in their state instead of taking away their citizens’ constitutional rights.”
Caroline Sacerdote, a Center for Reproductive Rights attorney, said the center plans to appeal the court’s decision on the three laws Judge Truong did not restrict and work with the Oklahoma state attorneys to reach an agreement on a formal order for the judge.
“Once the judge signs that order, we plan to appeal the ruling to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, and we hope to get these remaining three laws blocked before they actually go into effect on Nov. 1,” Sacerdote said.
One of the bills Sacerdote worked to block is the six-week abortion ban in Oklahoma, which allows exceptions only if the life of the mother is in danger, mirroring a similar bill in Texas.
The Texas Policy Evaluation Project estimated SB 8 will prevent eight in 10 people from obtaining abortion care. Out of 600 possible patients, the evaluation projected only 16 percent of those patients would have pregnancies under six weeks and would qualify for an abortion in Texas at the time of their appointment.
Part of TX SB 8 also encourages citizens to enforce the state's new law with a reward of $10,000. If an individual reports a violation of the bill and succeeds in court, Texas law states that they would be awarded at least $10,000.
On Sept. 9, the U.S. Justice Department sued the state of Texas, stating the law is unconstitutional under Planned Parenthood v. Casey and Roe v. Wade due to the U.S. Supreme Court precedents. Federal Judge Robert Pitman decided to side with the Department of Justice and block the enforcement of SB 8 on Oct. 6, but on Oct. 14 the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit sided with Texas and struck down Pitman’s ruling. The Justice Department is now asking that the Supreme Court put SB 8 on hold as legal challenges proceed.
OK HB 2441, the “heartbeat bill,” has been criticized as inconsistent for its lack of clarity surrounding exemptions.
“With OK House Bill 2441, one of the conditions in there is that an abortion can supposedly only be performed in serious or emergency situations,” Redcross said. “However, if a patient says they are going to harm themselves or potentially commit suicide, that is not considered a reason to allow someone to get an abortion.”
Redcross said she believes individual’s freedoms will be limited by the new “pro-life” bills.
"Patients will be forced to carry pregnancies against their will," Redcross said. "(HB 1904) targets people who help or intend to help people get an abortion. It really isolates patients so they won't really be able to have a support network. This law really targets abortion funds that would help people have access to abortion care."
OU Students for Reproductive Justice held a rally Oct. 6 to protest SB 8 and the recent “pro-life” legislation signed into place by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The organization plans to help OU community members get involved in advocating for abortion care in Oklahoma, as well as offering volunteers the opportunity to directly work with abortion clinics in the state.
An Oklahoma City Women’s March was also held Oct. 2 to protest the new Oklahoma bills, and the increasing level of health care restrictive laws in the U.S. According to the website, the rally was intended to take a stand against strict abortion laws in the participants’ home state.
OU Women's Health Advocacy President Kylie Hutchison said the organization plans to help OU students get involved with advocacy by educating them further on sexual assault, consent and sexual education.
“There are fake women's clinics, especially in Oklahoma, with the purpose of trying to mislead them in how far along they are pregnancy-wise to get them to miss the legal deadline to get an abortion,” Hutchison, junior psychology major, said.
WHA plans to combat what they see as a lack of sex education and aid Texan patients, Hutchison said. With the growing number of Texans heading into Oklahoma for abortion-related health care, WHA plans to compile resources to help patients differentiate between legitimate healthcare clinics and women's crisis centers that do not perform services and only offer counseling.
Aarya Ghonasgi, vice president of advocacy for WHA and psychology junior, works as a sex educator at Goddard Health Center and believes there is a lack of sex education in Oklahoma.
“It's really wild to see the amount of students who come in with no knowledge about how to have safe sex, how to prevent pregnancies and things like that make this age group very vulnerable for STDs and unplanned pregnancies,” Ghonasgi said. “They're the ones that are going to have to bear the brunt of this really restrictive legislative process.”
Stacey Johnson, vice president of education for WHA and a psychology and criminology junior, believes that restrictions on sex education can be harmful.
“More unwanted pregnancies and STDs actually occur in red states that don't offer a contraception-based sex education program,” Johnson said.
WHA’s education committee plans to put together a comprehensive sex education program, Johnson said, and to reach out to the public schools of Norman in hopes of educating students.
WHA also hopes to have educational meetings on campus over contraception, pregnancies and anatomy that OU students will be welcome to attend. As juniors at OU Ghonasgi, Johnson and Hutchison said they want to make steps towards improving sex education in Oklahoma schools before they graduate.
“The reason why all of these bills are being passed is due to a strong lack of education, and it also stems from the stigma and taboo that surrounds women’s bodies,” Hutchison said. “No one is trying to be malicious, they’re just uneducated.”
This article was updated at 6:51 p.m., Oct. 25 to reflect the Oklahoma Supreme Court's temporary block on three abortion laws that were scheduled to go into effect Nov. 1.
