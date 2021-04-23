You are the owner of this article.
OU student helps save life using CPR

OU student Caroline Keogh (left) and Norman resident Dee Holcomb (right), who Keogh helped perform CPR on during a sudden cardiac event.

An OU student and the Norman Regional HealthPlex helped save a woman who went into cardiac arrest after backing out of her driveway and hitting a mailbox. 

According to a press release from Norman Regional, OU student Caroline Keogh was babysitting across the street when Dee Holcomb, 70, hit a mailbox and collapsed on March 29.

Keogh was in the kitchen when she heard a loud noise outside and saw a car backed into a mailbox. When she approached the car to see if anyone was inside, Keogh found Holcomb almost lifeless in the driver's seat, the press release read. 

After immediately calling 911 and being advised to get Holcomb out of the car and lay her on the ground, Holcomb’s husband Richard tried to begin chest compressions. Keogh came closer, assuring him she was CPR-certified, the press release informed.

Keogh performed hands-only CPR on Holcomb for about one minute before Norman’s Regional paramedic department, EMSSTAT, arrived and took Holcomb to the hospital. Holcomb was admitted to the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit.

“I am just so thankful that I was there and able to help,” Keogh said in the release. “I know that the timing of me being there was not a coincidence. The fact that I was certified in CPR made me much more confident in my ability to act quickly and effectively in that situation.”

After leaving the hospital on April 5, Holcomb thanked Keogh, Norman Regional and the EMSSTAT for saving her life in the release. 

“I just appreciate so much that there are people like you guys who are dedicated and know what you’re doing,” Holcomb said in the release. “I’m feeling excited that I finally got to meet (Keogh) and some of the others who helped out.”

According to the release, Holcomb was managing her diabetes but said she didn’t notice any symptoms or warning signs with her heart. She said she tried to always walk one to three miles and stay as active and healthy as possible so she could “continue to take care of everyone.”

Holcomb said everyone 50 or older should get preventative tests done to check their heart and advised everyone to get CPR certified. 

“You’re not invincible,” Holcomb said in the release. “I just think people could avoid a lot of sudden cardiac events if they just have those tests done.”

Keogh also encouraged individuals to get CPR-certified for any unexpected situations in the future.   

“I would just like to encourage everyone to get CPR-certified. Doing the chest compressions are the most important part of CPR, and anyone can do it,” Keogh said in the release. “You seriously never know when you will need it and could end up saving someone’s life.” 

Gabriela Tumani is an international student from Brazil. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in international studies and works as a junior news reporter for The Daily.

