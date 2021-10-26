OU Student Government Association to host SGA presidential debate

The OU Student Government Association will host presidential and vice presidential debates at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 1 in the Meacham Auditorium of the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
The two tickets include presidential candidate Angelora Castellano, an international and classical studies junior, and vice presidential running mate Samantha Hepburn, an economics and political science sophomore. Their opponents are presidential candidate Zack Lissau, a public relations junior with an emphasis in pre-law, and vice presidential candidate Denzel Akuffo, a marketing and finance junior.
Castellano has served as the SGA Executive Cabinet’s director for two years, and Hepburn has spent the past year in the SGA Executive Cabinet’s inclusivity department, according to the SGA candidate booklet. Castellano and Hepburn wrote that they hope to hold administration accountable, foster an environment where students feel safe and ensure an equitable university experience for all students.
“One of the most rewarding parts of this experience is getting the chance to talk to a wide variety of students,” Castellano wrote in the booklet. “Getting to listen to multiple perspectives and hearing y’all’s stories and experiences has been so informative. I want to be able to best represent the changes students want to make, and that process starts with y’all.”
Lissau and Akuffo have served in executive roles in both SGA and the OU Campus Activity Council, according to the candidate booklet. They wrote they are dedicated to celebrating student achievement, facilitating communication with student groups through task forces and improving OU and Norman’s community-at-large.
“Zack Lissau and Denzel Akuffo want to continue to work to make OU a safe space for all students, physically and mentally,” Lissau and Akuffo wrote in the booklet. “Initiatives raising transparency circulate around collaborating with the University of Oklahoma, the Board of Regents, the local and state governments, and other institutions to ensure all students are always in the loop with what is going on. … Lissau-Akuffo for SGA stands for enhancing equity; OU is a campus founded on the belief that every voice is equal, and everyone has a right to be heard.”
The debates will last 90 minutes, beginning with the vice presidential candidates and ending with the presidential candidates. The Daily will send a representative from its staff to help moderate both debates.
Voting will be open Nov. 2-3.
