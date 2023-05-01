OU Student Government Association outlines achievements, goals in State of SGA Address

OU Student Government Association leaders discussed accomplishments and goals for next year to increase transparency and collaboration with the student body and inaugurated the next Campus Activities Council chair during the State of the SGA address on Monday.
SGA President Christopher Firch swore in Katie Tramel, a pre-med human health and biology major. Tramel said CAC is the best part of her OU experience and she is excited for the year ahead.
As part of her platform, Stay True, Tramel said she will focus on increasing accessibility and inclusion in CAC with the goal of expanding the organization’s reach across campus and encouraging student participation in CAC events.
"CAC has shown me what it means to truly be a part of a community. It has allowed me to leave a legacy at OU and develop leaders across campus and I could not be more thankful," Tramel said.
SGA Vice President Emelie Schultz said this semester, SGA focused on her and Firch's campaign initiatives of fostering the OU family, amplifying diversity, equity and inclusion and representing student concerns.
In an effort to achieve this vision and address root problems on campus, Schultz said she and Firch created a cabinet with new positions that represent the diverse spectrum of the student body, including a mental health liaison, congress liaison, director of international student career opportunities, international student liaison and a Campus Climate Board of Advisors chair.
Schultz said other achievements included reintroducing the It's On Us task force at OU for the first time since 2018. It's On Us is a national campaign focused on combating sexual violence on college campuses by engaging students to promote awareness and prevention.
Schultz said Emily Carr, SGA’s It's On Us chair, along with SGA's faculty advisor in the Gender + Equality Center, officially registered a chapter at OU and will recruit a team next semester.
SGA also worked to recruit members and kickstart the Campus Climate Board of Advisors, which works to ensure critical, transparent and productive conversations are held between the student body and SGA’s three branches regarding various pieces of legislation, events and initiatives, according to SGA's Instagram.
Schultz said SGA is preparing to launch the board this fall semester with a mission of bridging gaps between different parts of the student body on campus.
As part of SGA's initiative to address mental health issues in the OU community, Anne-Claire Weaver, the mental health liaison for SGA's executive cabinet, visited greek life chapters to enhance education and awareness regarding mental health resources on campus, Schultz said.
"We have done a lot. But there is a power of starting new initiatives, yet also a very important part of enhancing what's already there," Schultz said.
In collaboration with the United World College office and International Student Career Fair Services, SGA advocated for the re-implementation of the Global Community floor for incoming freshmen in the residence halls, Schultz said.
Ibrahim Kondeh, the director of international career opportunities, in collaboration with the United World, supported the start of the first international career fair library created by the organization. It will allow international students to learn about ways they can move forward with their education beyond OU, Schultz said.
"As much as it's important to celebrate our achievements, it's a feeling with excitement and responsibility that I'm looking toward the future," Schultz said.
"The next steps will be dedicated to focus on practically implementing (the) execution of the task forces that we have been managing to set up this semester, as well as continuing to strive towards finding new solutions to making this campus the place we are proud to call home."
Abby Halsey-Kraus, the OU Undergraduate Student Congress chair, said throughout this academic year, congress worked to complete its mission statement of representing the interests of undergraduate students in their pursuit of academic and individual achievement.
During each congress meeting, Halsey-Kraus said they put a QR code on the screen to give students the opportunity to voice their concerns. Halsey-Kraus said these concerns ranged from reducing the number of squirrels on campus to more serious issues like building maintenance and gun safety.
During the spring semester, Halsey-Kraus said Congress saw 56 bills, despite only having about 11 meetings each semester.
Next semester, Halsey-Kraus said Congress has projects planned out for all of its committees. The Campus Outreach Safety and Concerns Committee will be working on tabling to promote Congress and SGA to the student body, the External Affairs Committee is working on projects to bring in people from Norman City Council and from the Oklahoma legislature, and the Human Diversity Committee is continuously hosting drives for the OU community.
"Don't think that the work we are doing is easy work by any means or fun work by any means. But it's the work that we are here to do for you all because that is Congress's first and foremost mission — to represent the interests of undergraduate students in their pursuit of academic and individual achievement. It's a job that we will continue doing," Halsey-Kraus said.
Claire Burch, the Graduate Student Senate chair, said GSS maintained high department representation, with 75 senators representing 47 graduate programs on campus. Burch said approximately one-third of this years' senators are returning, and the remaining two-thirds have brought new perspectives that helped GSS continue to build committee work.
This year, Burch said GSS focused on communicating with the graduate college, finding ways to engage graduate students across campus and evaluating the current financial burden many graduate students face on campus.
Firch said when thinking about the state of SGA and its purpose, two words came to mind: transparency and connection.
"The sense of community across campus ultimately led me to decide to run for this position, (with the goal) to ensure that students feel connected to each other and with its elected officials and to build transparency to the student body from SGA," Firch said.
During his term so far, Firch said he is proud SGA reinstated the Campus Climate Board of Advisors and created a public relations director to oversee SGA social media, all with the goal of increasing communication and transparency between the student body and SGA.
Firch said they had several meetings with OU Athletics regarding the bigger rally in students sections to increase school spirit and ensure a smooth and effective transition to the Southeastern Conference in 2024.
Finally, Firch said SGA has increased external relationships with state and federal legislatures.
In March, the Oklahoma legislature celebrated OU Day at the Capitol, which Firch said helped SGA grow its relationships with state representatives and senators. Firch said several student leaders visited Washington D.C. over the summer to meet with Oklahoma's U.S. legislators to discuss college affordability, mental health access and food scarcity concerns.
Firch said the state of SGA is as strong as it has been since he arrived at OU and he is grateful for everyone involved at SGA who has worked to build transparency between SGA and the student body and ensured that student concerns are at the forefront of SGA's work.
"I'm excited to continue our work to bring this campus forward and far next semester and build a foundation for the next generation of SGA," Firch said.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe. Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
