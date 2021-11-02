You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Student Government Association opens voting for presidential, vice presidential candidates

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Akuffo/lissauandcastellano/hepburn

(Left) Marketing, pre-law junior Denzel Akuffo (left) and public relations, pre-law junior Zack Lissau (right). (Right) International studies and classical studies junior Angelora Castellano (left) and economics and political science sophomore Samantha Hepburn. Both are presidential and vice presidential candidates for OU SGA’s 2021 election.

 Via candidates' Instagram pages

Students can cast their votes for SGA President and Vice President using ENGAGE beginning Nov. 2 through 7 p.m. Nov. 3. 

ENGAGE requires students to login in using their OU 4x4 and password. Along with president and vice president, students will also cast their ballots for their major’s SGA representative. 

The candidates for president and vice president include Angelora Castellano and Samantha Hepburn, who are running on a “students first” and inclusivity platform. Castellano, the presidential candidate, said in an interview with The Daily her priorities include inclusive housing, voter registration advocacy, an expansion in student research and an affordable university experience. 

Hepburn, Castellano’s vice presidential candidate, said she wants to make sure students are fully connected to the university and draw on her experience as an international student to “empower” and “fully represent” students. 

Zack Lissau and Denzel Akuffo, who campaigned on campus safety and student-university administration communications, said in an interview with The Daily that making themselves “approachable and accessible” was a major part of their platform. 

Lissau, the presidential candidate, said his “proven track record” of university involvement helps him stick out in the presidential race and noted he’s running to enhance the OU student experience. 

Vice presidential candidate Akuffo placed an emphasis on establishing relationships with the OU and Norman Police Departments and upgrading the emergency blue-light system around campus. He said he and Lissau want to ensure OU students are heard. 

OU SGA hosted a debate between the presidential candidates and the vice presidential candidates Monday evening. The Daily live streamed this event. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments