OU Student Government Association opens voting for presidential, vice presidential candidates

Students can cast their votes for SGA President and Vice President using ENGAGE beginning Nov. 2 through 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
ENGAGE requires students to login in using their OU 4x4 and password. Along with president and vice president, students will also cast their ballots for their major’s SGA representative.
The candidates for president and vice president include Angelora Castellano and Samantha Hepburn, who are running on a “students first” and inclusivity platform. Castellano, the presidential candidate, said in an interview with The Daily her priorities include inclusive housing, voter registration advocacy, an expansion in student research and an affordable university experience.
Hepburn, Castellano’s vice presidential candidate, said she wants to make sure students are fully connected to the university and draw on her experience as an international student to “empower” and “fully represent” students.
Zack Lissau and Denzel Akuffo, who campaigned on campus safety and student-university administration communications, said in an interview with The Daily that making themselves “approachable and accessible” was a major part of their platform.
Lissau, the presidential candidate, said his “proven track record” of university involvement helps him stick out in the presidential race and noted he’s running to enhance the OU student experience.
Vice presidential candidate Akuffo placed an emphasis on establishing relationships with the OU and Norman Police Departments and upgrading the emergency blue-light system around campus. He said he and Lissau want to ensure OU students are heard.
OU SGA hosted a debate between the presidential candidates and the vice presidential candidates Monday evening. The Daily live streamed this event.
