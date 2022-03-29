OU student, faculty advocate for inclusive weather reporting for 'underserved' deaf, hard-of-hearing communities

While presenting a weather report for OU Nightly, an OU meteorology and broadcast senior Mikayla Smith utilized American Sign Language for deaf and hard-of-hearing communities who have been “drastically underserved” in broadcast media.
Smith said she has wanted to study meteorology since the second or third grade after learning about the job at a school career day.
“I used to be scared of storms, and my dad had taken a couple of classes when he was at Texas Tech and he had been in the Marines before that, and so he had just picked up some stuff,” Smith said. “When I would get scared of storms, he would just kind of talk me through what was happening so that I wouldn't get scared.”
Smith said she began studying ASL in seventh grade partially because she has extended family members who are deaf. She quickly fell in love with the “expressive and great” language and continued in it for the next six years.
It was not until her senior year of college while applying for jobs did Smith consider utilizing ASL in her meteorology reporting. She said the idea came from California broadcast meteorologist Vivian Rennie’s presentation for the American Meteorological Society on the use of ASL phrases by broadcast meteorologists to reach deaf and hard-of-hearing communities, specifically for dangerous weather coverage.
Rennie’s research, Smith said, focused on the impact of meteorologists learning 25 signs for severe weather event coverage could have, noting the signs could save people in life-or-death situations.
OU IT Specialist and OU Nightly Weather Advisor Shawn Riley said when Smith brought the idea to him, he was eager to help.
“I was only aware of, in terms of accessibility, closed captioning,” Riley said. “I had never in my mind thought of anybody doing a forecast in ASL, and I thought it was a tremendous idea.”
On Oct. 8, 2010, President Obama signed the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act, which updated previous federal communications law by requiring communications services and products such as closed captioning to be accessible to people with disabilities.
Even though closed captioning has its benefits, Smith said incorporating ASL into weather reporting makes news and weather presentations more inclusive.
“We take it for granted sometimes that we can just interact and get our news off of social media (or) the news, (or) however we go about it because we can hear what everybody else can so that was the goal behind the videos,” Smith said. “... Closed captioning can get better but also being able to incorporate ASL because it is its own language (and) it is not the same as English and that's been some of the feedback as well, people saying that I'm not technically doing ASL which in a sense, yes, they are right.”
Gary Davis, the director of OU’s ASL program who is deaf himself, wrote in an email to The Daily that ASL is a language of its own that was “developed by deaf people, for deaf people and is used in its purest form by people who are deaf.” Signed Exact English is a system to communicate ASL in English through signs and fingerspelling.
Smith said when she posted the video of her using ASL in meteorology reporting, she received both positive and negative feedback, the latter partly due to her Signed Exact English translation. Although Smith said she was using “broken sign” and signing in English only, she wants to continue to improve to better support the ASL community.
“I took (ASL) for six years, and I'm still no way fluent,” Smith said. “I still want to actively learn more and get to a point where I am fluent, and I feel completely comfortable doing things but I'm still not even there. … It's dedication and time and why I think it's important (is because) every person deserves to be able to have access to the news.”
Davis wrote that although he does not have trouble receiving news, the deaf community often feels ignored and underserved when it comes to receiving important weather updates through broadcast news and social media, especially since it has only been 10 years since closed captioning was required on video.
Although Smith’s use of ASL allows for more inclusivity, Davis expressed some concerns about its use in the industry.
“I have to be honest with you about Mikayla's sign skills being rusty and awkward because she hasn't (had) experience in our language and culture. … The hearing world will see and want to learn the sign for the job instead of (those in) the deaf community who want to be (a) weather person,” Davis wrote. “That is (the) danger (for those) who don't have any experience in ASL or culture.”
Smith said she received feedback similar to Davis’ concerns, to which she responded that she only wanted to use her reports to demonstrate how to better serve the deaf community.
“I would 100 percent agree and that would be great if we could have people in the corner constantly signing or communicating, but I’m just in college, I do not have the means, (and) I do not have the funds to be able to do all those things,” Smith said. “I'm an advocate, and I want to continue to learn how I can best be an advocate and learn how I can help serve the deaf and hard-of-hearing community and continue to be there and be an ally. That's been the goal — the whole thing was supposed to be positive and is to show that the deaf and hard-of-hearing community is so drastically underserved.”
Smith said she hopes her video brings recognition to these underserved communities and helps inspire other meteorologists and media companies to include them in their coverage.
“There's not a one-fit, fix answer,” Smith said. “There's so many things, and it's ever-evolving. It'll be definitely interesting and hopefully it continues to move in the right direction and the more awareness that we can bring to the fact that we can do so much more (will) hopefully (mean) there's more change, but I definitely don't have an answer to how to fix all the problems because there's a lot of solutions to slowly evolve overtime to get it into a place. Ten years from now, we'll look back and be glad that we've done even more than in the last 10 years than where we're standing right now.”
