OU Staff Senate chair says university will not distribute additional KN95 masks once supply runs out

Chair Justin Daniels announced OU will no longer provide KN95 masks once their current supply is out during a Wednesday OU Staff Senate meeting.
OU Campus Safety distributed KN95 masks and disposable surgical masks this week, Daniels said.
Approximately 100,000 KN95 masks were delivered to building supervisors across campus over the last week to be made available at all entrances and inside classrooms, according to an email from a university spokesperson.
The university also received an additional 24,000 KN95 masks from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. 20,000 of those masks remain with Campus Safety to distribute as needed, the spokesperson wrote.
"In the rare event that we do run out of KN95 masks, it is important to remember that disposable surgical masks are also extremely effective at protecting individuals from COVID-19," the spokesperson wrote. The university has more than 900,000 surgical masks available."
The distribution followed a two-week mask mandate announcement on Jan. 10 from OU Chief Covid Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler. The mandate includes all classroom settings through Jan. 31.
Bratzler wrote OU strongly recommends wearing KN95 masks or disposable surgical masks because they provide more protection against the highly transmissible omicron variant than cloth masks.
Last week, the university reported 134 positive COVID-19 cases at OU, according to the OU COVID-19 dashboard. Additionally, 25 percent of COVID-19 tests were positive at OU. The university’s last update to the dashboard was from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12.
In Oklahoma, the state ranked 14th in the nation for most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 with a daily average of 10,476 cases as of Wednesday.
This article was updated at 5:12 p.m. to include an email from a university spokesperson detailing the amount of masks made available on campus.
