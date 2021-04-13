OU senior sells authentic Mexican food to pay for mother's surgical procedure

An OU chemical bioscience senior has begun selling authentic Mexican food to pay for her mother’s unexpected surgical procedure.
One day, after returning home from school in early February, Gisel Orduna-Aguilar found her mother screaming in pain. After a trip to the emergency room, a hernia was discovered in her mother’s hip. Orduna-Aguilar retooled her small homemade Mexican food business to cover the expense.
Three years ago, Orduna-Aguilar began selling homemade Mexican food to “serve the community,” donating the proceeds to different scholarships and mentorship programs. Over a period of time in 2018, Orduna-Aguilar said her services also provided donations to her longtime friend who went through financial struggles at OU.
“My mom and I didn't hesitate to do food sales for her because, as Latina women, we have to support each other in reaching our goals,” Orduna-Aguilar said. “You help your neighbor not expecting anything in return, but also because one day, it's them in need and another day, it's you.”
After being accepted to the OU College of Pharmacy in November 2020, Orduna-Aguilar said she began selling food to fundraise for her higher education. Following her mom’s medical procedure in February, Orduna-Aguilar said the income from the food sales now go toward surgery expenses.
“I’m going to raise as much as I can up until August,” Orduna-Aguilar said. “Then, (I’m going to) save some money for the payment plan for the four months I’m not going to be working. Once I start pharmacy school, I’m going to stop working to prioritize my education.”
Initially, Orduna-Aguilar’s family was told they could not extend a payment plan for her mother’s surgery bills, which amounted to more than $20,000, past 12 months. This meant they’d have to pay over $2,000 a month due to her mother’s status as an undocumented immigrant and lack of Social Security, Orduna-Aguilar said. She said her mother’s lawyer also recommended that she not apply for financial aid services for the surgery expenses.
“I am a college student trying to figure out how to pay for pharmacy school, and my dad has to pay for the mortgage (and) bills,” Orduna-Aguilar said. “It truly felt unfair to be put in a situation like that when my mother was more than willing to pay for the services she received. She did not choose to become ill and her legal status should not have to play any factor.”
Orduna-Aguilar said she was able to obtain a 36-month payment plan for the surgery. With food sales, donations and even a yard sale, Orduna-Aguilar is working to pay off the surgery expenses with help from her mother in the kitchen, her sister and sorority sisters, she said.
As soon as she is able to spare the funds, Orduna-Aguilar said she looks forward to proceeds from her sales once again supporting others’ goals.
“Although, right now, we’re halted in serving the community in the ways we would like, my mom and I cannot wait to be able to give back,” Orduna-Aguilar said. “Above all, I thank God for everything. He gets all the glory and credit for every accomplishment and for always being a provider.”
Meals available range from empanadas to flautas and, this week, tacos. Baked goods like cookies are also available. Orduna-Aguilar said she sells to people in Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City and offers delivery. Anyone interested in ordering can do so here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.