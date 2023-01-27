OU revises TikTok policy, allows app on guest network

OU revised its TikTok policy Friday to allow access to the app on its guest wireless network while using personal devices.
On Dec. 20, OU blocked TikTok on university-owned devices and networks in compliance with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Executive Order 2022-33 signed on Dec. 8.
The order blocked executive branch employees and agencies from downloading the app or using it on government-issued devices. The order also required no one contracting with the state use or download TikTok onto any state-owned devices or networks.
After OU, Oklahoma State University and University of Central Oklahoma, announced bans, Stitt said state universities were excluded from the ban, according to KOCO.
In an email to OU Daily on Dec. 22, a university spokesperson wrote it would review the policy and safety concerns regarding TikTok and revise the rule if necessary.
TikTok will still be banned on university-owned devices and university networks other than OU Guest, according to an email sent on Jan. 27. People may request exceptions to the ban, which will only apply to university-owned devices used exclusively for TikTok.
