OU remains silent on Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Today marks two weeks following the release of the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson case that overturned Roe v. Wade and gave abortion protection to the states’ discretion. The University of Oklahoma has yet to comment on the ruling’s impact.
OU Daily has attempted to contact an OU spokesperson since the morning of June 26, totaling seven emails over the past two weeks. No response has been given to the publication.
Hours following the release of the decision, Attorney General John O'Connor enforced Oklahoma’s “trigger” law that declared performing an abortion a criminal offense, except in cases where the mother’s life is at stake.
According to OU’s Fact Book for fall 2021, the university’s population of students, both undergraduate and graduate, and professional staff is mostly female. 41 percent of the instructional faculty identify as female.
Other university presidents responded to the Supreme Court’s decision with varying opinions.
Jay Rothman, president of the University of Wisconsin, wrote that abortion is a “highly contentious issue” in the state and the university would “monitor the legal process surrounding this issue.”
President Mary Sue Coleman of the University of Michigan condemned the decision, explaining that she was “deeply concerned” with how the ruling would affect medical classes and research at the university.
Liberty University President Jerry Prevo wrote that it was a “monumental step in the direction of protecting life” in America.
While Harroz has not released a statement on the Supreme Court’s decision, he has previously commented on social and political issues in America. In 2020, he called the killings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd “senseless brutality.”
In 2021 — after Derek Chauvin was convicted on two charges of murder in the case of George Floyd — Harroz wrote in an email to the university that “a conviction does not fully set things right.”
OU Health offers various services for women in it’s department of obstetrics and gynecology, including services and treatments dedicated to high-risk pregnancies. The University of Oklahoma at Tulsa’s School of Community Medicine has an OB-GYN residency program, with OU’s medical school being ranked 47th in US News’ ranking of best primary care facilities.
Several student-led organizations have commented on the Dobbs decision, including the Women’s Health Advocacy, who posted on their Instagram page that the organization was “devastated” by the decision to not support a person’s right to privacy in regards to reproductive health.
Daron Chesley, a member of the Students for Reproductive Justice executive team and college of arts and sciences senior, wrote on behalf of SRJ they were “deeply saddened” by SCOTUS’ decision, adding they “weren’t surprised” by the university’s lack of statement on the matter.
Chesley wrote that traveling to another state to receive reproductive care will be difficult for members of the OU community who do not have the resources or time to do so.
“We will continue to do everything in our power to educate those around us and become a resource for the community. This is another fight in the long and hard-fought battle for equality and the right to choose,” Chesley wrote. “We will continue to fight for those who can’t and for every member of our community and on our campus.”
