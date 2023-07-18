OU ranked best college in state by U.S. News & World Report; TU, OSU round out top 3

OU placed first in the U.S. News and World Report's 2022-2023 top Oklahoma colleges list released Monday.
The University of Tulsa and Oklahoma State University rounded out the top three. Oklahoma City University was ranked fourth followed by Rogers State University which placed fifth.
Further down the list was Oklahoma Panhandle State University at sixth, Oklahoma Baptist University at seventh, Southwestern Christian University at eighth and Oklahoma Christian University in ninth place.
The University of Central Oklahoma found itself in the final spot of the top 10. The U.S News and World Reports method for creating the list factored in cost to attend, student life and majors of study, using data from fall 2021.
In the report, the cost to attend OU as an in-state resident was $9,312 and $25,880 for out-of-state students. Tuition is set to be increased by 3% in 2023-24, as approved by the Board of Regents in a June meeting.
TU, a private university, had tuition and fees at $46,676. OSU’s in-state tuition was $9,244 and $24,764 for out-of-state.
OU also placed in the top 200 in the best national university rankings at 127, TU was ten spots below OU at 137 and OSU was at 182.
OU was previously barred from U.S. News and World Report rankings for two years after falsely reporting data in 2019. OU had reported a two-year alumni giving rate at 14% when it was actually 9.7%.
