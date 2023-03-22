OU professor’s smoking computer battery causes evacuation from Nielsen Hall

Students, faculty and staff were evacuated from Nielsen Hall Wednesday when alarms went off due to smoke coming from an external computer battery.
The Norman Fire Department responded to a call about the fire, reported due to smoke coming from the ceiling, according to the department.
“According to the Assistant Chief on duty, once on scene, overheated computer equipment in a third floor office was identified as the source of significant smoke,” the department wrote. “The equipment was brought outside and units remained on scene to ventilate the building. OU Fire Marshals and hazmat then took control of the scene.”
Chad Cunningham, a university building manager, said his external battery was about to catch fire and was smoking in the instrument shop, which produces the equipment needed in the physics and astronomy building.
“Normally, (the battery) just stops working and has no output,” Cunningham said. “Technically, this shorted out so that runaway battery had smoke going on.”
Cunningham said he noticed the smoke and a professor who was with him called the fire department.
Shrey Kathuria, a pre-med community health sophomore, was in the building when the alarms went off. He said it didn’t feel real at first.
“I grabbed my stuff and evacuated in a thorough manner,” Kathuria said. “I was thinking, ‘Maybe someone pulled a prank or something,’ but it turns out there's something legit going on. I'm glad that class did not continue because our personal safety and comfort is important.”
Cunningham said Nielsen Hall was only closed for about an hour and the instrument shop will reopen Thursday morning.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard.
