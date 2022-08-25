 Skip to main content
OU President Joseph Harroz delivers State of the University Address, discusses abortion access, COVID-19 policy, finances

Hunter Heyck and Joseph Harroz Jr.

OU Faculty Senate chair-elect Hunter Heyck and OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. during the State of the University Address on Aug. 24.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU President Joseph Harroz delivered the State of the University Address on Wednesday and answered faculty questions on abortion restrictions, university funding and COVID-19 policy. 

In the past, Harroz said the State of the University Address was utilized to discuss university success, but he said he wanted the opposite this year. He said the address should be used to see what we can improve for the faculty and student body. 

Moderated by OU Faculty Senate Chair Dave Hambright and OU Faculty Senate chair-elect Hunter Heyck, the senate compiled 25 questions for Harroz, including specifications on how the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will directly affect the OU community. 

Harroz said the decision divided society, adding that when the draft was leaked, he and many others saw it as a possible “harbinger of the (potential) outcome.” He said OU Dean of Student Affairs David Surratt was the first to contact the president about how the decision would affect students and staff on campus. 

“Instead of saying we don’t know, (telling students) here’s what we do know, (and) here are the resources available to you,” Harroz said. 

When asked about COVID-19 policy, Harroz encouraged OU employees who choose to wear a face mask to do so, and if they feel unsafe returning to work, to discuss procedures with the OU Human Resources department. He urged those concerned or experiencing symptoms of “long-covid” to both go to HR and see a healthcare provider.  

Regarding lowering the cost of admissions, Harroz cited the number of outlets that have recently reported skepticism on whether or not a college degree is worth the effort or financial burden.

The OU freshmen Class of 2026 set a university enrollment record with 4,706 students — the largest class in the university’s 130-year history. Harroz noted OU’s rising grade point average, and that around 25.4 percent of OU students are the first to attend college in their family. 

Harroz said the university is in good financial shape, but OU’s biggest financial focus is need-based scholarships. 

Harroz said he wants to cultivate a campus where people hold themselves accountable for fulfilling financial promises to students. By staying affordable and financially supportive, the current staff can be a part of the change the university builds in our community and world, Harroz said.

Harroz pointed toward the university’s strategic plan, Lead On, University, which has five pillars, including one specifically aimed at increasing fundraising. Harroz said OU’s fundraising efforts have raised a record $317 million for the university. 

Another goal of the strategic plan, becoming an institution recognized by the Association of American Universities, would provide the university with more research opportunities, Harroz said. 

The plan to become an AAU institution includes hiring 25 new faculty members every year for the next seven years to “maintain the university’s excellence and provide further academic opportunities” for OU’s student body.

“We’re going to provide accessible, affordable excellence,” Harroz said.

