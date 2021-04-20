OU President Joseph Harroz addresses guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

OU President Joseph Harroz released a statement on the Derek Chauvin trial encouraging the OU community to come together in a Tuesday email.
George Floyd was arrested on May 25, 2020 for using a counterfeit $20 bill in a Minneapolis convenience store by Chauvin and three other officers. Chauvin, who was fired by the Minneapolis Police Department the following day, was tried after a video surfaced of him kneeling on Floyd’s neck. Floyd was killed during the encounter.
Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the incident Tuesday afternoon. The other three officers involved are still awaiting trial.
In the email, Harroz wrote the decision does not bring full healing to the communities impacted by Chauvin’s actions.
“While a decision has been made, we also know when human life is lost, a conviction does not fully set things right. It cannot bring full healing,” Harroz wrote in the email. “The tragic killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and too many others have been understandably exhausting for many of us to endure. This is especially true for our Black community and other members of color who know and have experienced the sting of racism first hand. It is an unfair burden to be carried alone, which is why we must stand together, shoulder-to-shoulder as the OU Family.”
According to a New York Times article, the trial lasted three weeks and included 45 witnesses. Harroz said in the email the trial has retraumatized many within the OU community and hopes this moment will give the university a chance to come together.
“Moments like these present an opportunity to stand together for the sake of our community and to continue striving toward a future that supports diversity, equity, inclusion, and fosters respect and understanding,” Harroz wrote. “We must prioritize this work to enact change and acknowledge where our responsibilities lie in addressing injustice both at OU and across the country as a beacon of hope and understanding.”
The email includes links to the counseling services at each of the three OU campuses and Harroz said all student life and student affairs employees are also prepared to have conversations with students regarding the decision.
Harroz ended the email with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.
“At a time when our country is confronting race in a way that we hope makes lasting change, the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ring hopeful and true: ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,’” Harroz wrote. “May we each be a part of that eventual and inevitable bend.”
