OU President Joseph Harroz addresses COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Senate Bill 658, strategic plan implementation

OU President Joseph Harroz said the university will pursue masking in classrooms as a mandate as much as state law allows and addressed ongoing university mitigation efforts amid surges in COVID-19 cases during his Wednesday afternoon State of the University address.
The Faculty Senate chose to include two separate events in this series, according to an email from an OU spokesperson. This includes an address from Harroz and one where Faculty Senate will open the floor to staff to ask questions.
"Having separate events will allow President Harroz to tailor his remarks to address the specific concerns of each group," the spokesperson wrote. "While Faculty Senate has chosen to host the faculty event virtually, staff will have the option to attend in-person or remotely."
Keri Kornelson, an OU mathematics professor and faculty senate chair-elect, first addressed why the meeting was held online.
"We as an executive committee understand that risk from COVID-19 accumulates," Kornelson said. "The more people you are around, the more your risk goes up. This event seemed like the opportunity to reduce some exposure."
Harroz addressed the "anxiety and exhaustion" that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the pervasive impact of COVID-19 on faculty and students.
"Here we are with COVID and a vaccine," Harroz said, "but (with) vaccine hesitancy, and the delta variant and absolutely no assurances that there won't be more variants that follow the delta variant, if we don't all get vaccinated. ... What's going to be really key to all of this is a macro view. ... I think it's useful to pull all the way back to sort of think about where things are coming into the pandemic and where we were pre-pandemic."
"Huge deferrals" have resulted out of setbacks throughout the year, but Harroz said those have been key in making OU an in-person institution. Examples include addressing difficult housing situations amid the spring storms of 2021 and leaning into the "Lead On, University" strategic plan.
"It became clear that we just couldn't continue to house students (in Adams) on a long-term basis," Harroz said. "We added 1,200 state-of-the-art beds, a new parking garage, all of those things. And, most importantly, this was baked into our first, that I know of at least in the last 25 to 39 years, multi-year strategic plan budget that allows us to be aware of the things academically."
Harroz moved to address the university's "most diverse class" in history, noting that 25 percent of the Class of 2025 are first-generation students. Now, he said the university's goal is to continue offering a "world-class education" that provides a "welcoming environment" to incoming students.
"Resonance" has become a result of conversations between legislature and OU this year, Harroz said. He said this year was "fascinating," as he felt the university was able to communicate the "essential work" the university is doing. He cited a $22.7 million appropriation to finish off funding for the National Weather Center.
On fundraising, Harroz said the university is requiring growth in that area. He said the university is continuing to restructure its program under Amy Noah, OU Foundation’s vice president and chief advancement officer.
OU saw a 2.75 percent increase in tuition after three years of flat rates. Harroz said a great public research university has to remain accessible and affordable.
"We are pressing forward in ways that I believe will show the kinds of benefits we need to drive our priorities forward," Harroz said.
Moving into discussions surrounding the pandemic, Harroz said he has had extensive conversations with Kornelson and members of the senate regarding how to handle the pandemic amid surges in the delta variant.
Harroz said, following these conversations, he revisited his welcome video, released at the beginning of the semester, and included stronger language, so students know they are "expected," not strongly encouraged, to wear masks.
In light of issues regarding testing, Harroz said the university is working to understand where to put resources and when they are needed.
"Prior to the surge in the delta variant, we made a conscious effort to move as many resources as we could from testing, (and) we were focused on vaccines," Harroz said. "Then the delta variant began to surge, and we realized we had to go back and increase testing."
Additional testing options are being investigated by the university, Harroz said. He said if students can't afford tests, they prefer insurance, but if they do not have insurance, the university is going to make sure students have access to testing at no cost. Goddard is "re-doubling on testing" during this time, and the university is also researching self-administered tests.
Harroz addressed Senate Bill 658 and Gov. Stitt's Executive Order 2021-16, saying the university will pursue masking in classrooms as a mandate, as much as state law allows. He said the university will follow the CDC's guidance and will see what happens in the lawsuit as the faculty and provost's office work together.
Following the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, Harroz was asked if the university would consider requiring COVID-19 vaccinations as it does with other mandatory vaccinations. He said the university is complying with the law, which currently prevents administration from mandating vaccinations as a condition of admittance or attendance of the school institution or public building.
"All of us have seen the extreme politics that have attached to this," Harroz said. "This is not just a scientific argument anymore. It is a political argument. Those are conversations we're going to have and walk through."
The burden of mask mandates falls "disproportionately" in the classroom on faculty. He said it takes everyone to maintain health mitigation protocols, and he hopes this burden becomes balanced between students and faculty.
"I hope that the burden eventually feel shared, that we can all say, 'You know what, I'm doing my part,'" Harroz said. "I know as a professor in the classroom ... that look from students. They look at you like 'Have you lost your, insert your favorite expletive, mind? I'm not gonna sit here and do this.' ... So I want to just say, I hear you, I feel it and I hate it."
Harroz said he is aware of the report OU law faculty created, calling on the university to challenge SB 658 and the executive order. He said that the university knows there will be a special session coming up, as well as further challenges to the law, and administration will see what the result of those challenges are to benefit from the understanding those decisions will bring.
With the possibility of the university returning online, following a "Groundhog Day" recurrence of events, Harroz said it is "bewildering" to him that no one is wearing a "vaccinated" t-shirt from Goddard.
"We've learned that as long as this path continues, we don't get vaccinated, there is going to be other variants," Harroz said. "We've learned that there's a real human cost, both to those that aren't vaccinated and those (that are). We've all had individuals in our family die from COVID. All of us have been touched by that. I lost my father that way. All of us have been touched by the ravages of this pandemic."
Harroz said he understands the special circumstances some professors are experiencing as they teach in person despite personal health risks or the possibility of exposing a vulnerable family member. He said he encourages those who are uncomfortable teaching to continue reporting their circumstances, but he doesn't believe the university can provide a complete ability for professors to wholesale elect into whether they want to be online or not.
"It's not ideal, but that's the best thinking around the approach at this time," Harroz said.
Harroz said the university is continuing to look at the risk mitigation components it can put in place, and although they "aren't perfect," the university is continuing to look at all of the risks the pandemic poses.
"We look at the other side of that risk," Harroz said. "We have to look at the risk of the individual not continuing their education from the depression that attaches to that from the lack of providing what we've committed our lives, to those of us that teach in person."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.