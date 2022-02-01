 Skip to main content
OU Police Department reports theft of 2 vehicles, notes uptick in auto thefts over 5 years

  • Updated
  • 0
NPD (copy)

A Norman Police Department squad car sits outside the police department, March 31, 2018. 

 Claire Bendtschneider/The Daily

OU reported the theft of two motor vehicles at Timberdell Parking Facility on Jan. 24 after three unidentified individuals were seen checking for unlocked vehicles. 

In the past year, there has been an increase in reports of stolen vehicles in Norman. There was a total of 457 motor vehicle thefts in 2020, compared to 517 reported incidents in 2021, Norman Police Department Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen wrote in an email. Among the 517 thefts last year, 14 of the reported cases occurred on OU’s campus. 

There has been a gradual increase in cases of motor vehicle thefts over the past five years. In Norman, 2021 saw the highest amount of reported stolen vehicles since before 2015.

The OU Police Department actively patrols all university parking lots and facilities, and university officers are on duty 24 hours a day. To prevent future automobile thefts, OUPD strongly encourages individuals to park in well-lit areas, lock car doors, roll up windows, remove keys and key fobs and keep valuables out of sight or in the trunk, a university spokesperson wrote in an email.

Crimes, such as vehicle theft, are often one of opportunity, Jensen wrote. It is essential residents and visitors take extra precautions to prevent their property from being broken into or stolen.

There are currently no further updates regarding the identities of the three suspects in the ongoing investigation.

