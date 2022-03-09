OU partners with Amazon to further employee education, upskill workforce

OU announced March 3 that it’s been named one of Amazon’s Career Choice partners, meaning Amazon employees can continue their education at OU by lifting the “financial restraints” of going back to school.
Amazon Career Choice, a program that launched Jan. 1, was established by Amazon to assist its employees in meeting the higher education requirements to eventually provide skilled labor to the economy. According to Amazon’s release statement, it provides both reimbursement and pre-paid plans based on an employee’s needs.
Amazon employees who have been employed for at least 90 days are eligible for the Career Choice program. It aims to cover up to $5,250 per year for tuition and fees for Amazon employees seeking an education through a bachelor’s degree.
Amazon employees may also receive assistance in completing their GED or high school diploma or English as a second language certifications in hopes of increasing the amount of high-skilled workers into the economy.
“We are thrilled to provide educational opportunities to Amazon employees in Oklahoma and beyond,” College of Professional and Continuing Studies Dean Martha Banz said in the release. “This collaboration aligns with the university’s goals to upskill and reskill the workforce in critical occupations across the state. The efforts of Amazon employees touch millions of lives every day, and we look forward to helping them reach the next level in their careers.”
Through the program, Amazon employees can get their bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership, criminal justice, integrative studies or lifespan care administration through the College of Professional and Continuing Studies.
It can be hard to balance school and work and family life, Branz said, and this program could aid in student retention among non-traditional students, especially with a growing need for online learning.
“Our student-centered approach to online and distance learning is designed with the needs of individuals like Amazon employees in mind, offering them the flexibility they need to not only reach their full potential in the classroom, but to achieve great things in their professional and personal lives, as well,” Banz said.
