OU offers vaccine incentive program to employees in effort to boost vaccination rates among university community

OU will offer prizes to incentivize employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to thank those who have already been vaccinated.
Full- or part-time employees who have received at least one dose of a World Health Organization-approved vaccine or who have completed a declination form are eligible to enter according to a university email. This mirrors the Student Appreciation and Incentive Program, which awarded scholarships and prizes to eligible winners.
The email read eligible applicants will be entered to win $200 and various prizes by completing a short survey. Participants cannot win more than one vaccine appreciation and incentive prize.
Drawings will begin Sep. 13, and 25 individuals will receive the cash prize and 20 will win an Amazon Echo Dot. On Sep. 20, 20 individuals will win the cash prize and 12 will receive an Apple AirTag. Finally, on Sep. 27, 15 individuals will receive the cash prize and 40 will win an INIU Portable Charger, according to the email.
A Sep. 9 the Oklahoma State Department of Health update wrote 3,924,708 total doses have been administered across the state and 1,776,861 Oklahomans have completed the full series, meaning 44.9 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Winners of the weekly prizes, according to the email, will be randomly selected and must provide proof of being fully vaccinated or have a declination form submitted by Oct. 29 to collect the prize. Cash prizes will be rewarded via the payroll system and are subject to any required taxes per IRS regulations.
Individuals wanting to be vaccinated can do so in most community areas or at OU’s Goddard Health Center.
