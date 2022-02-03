OU Norman campus remains closed through Friday with virtual classes

The OU Norman campus will remain closed Friday with virtual classes, according to an OU Norman weather alert, as snow showers persist into late tonight and below-freezing temperatures continue Friday afternoon.
OU employees who can work remotely are encouraged to, and essential employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules, according to the alert. Nonessential employees who can’t work remotely will receive administrative leave, according to OU’s website.
Employees who are unsure of their work schedule should check with their supervisors.
Norman campus operations have been remote since Wednesday in response to a winter storm warning in Cleveland County issued Tuesday afternoon.
Oklahoma City Public Schools and Moore Public Schools have declared Friday a snow day, and Norman Public Schools announced Thursday it would remain closed through Friday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in response to the winter weather, citing possible damage to properties and utilities and a potential need for mutual assistance.
