 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU Norman campus remains closed through Friday with virtual classes

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow on the South Oval

Snow on the South Oval on Jan. 1.

 Clare Collum/The Daily

The OU Norman campus will remain closed Friday with virtual classes, according to an OU Norman weather alert, as snow showers persist into late tonight and below-freezing temperatures continue Friday afternoon.

OU employees who can work remotely are encouraged to, and essential employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules, according to the alert. Nonessential employees who can’t work remotely will receive administrative leave, according to OU’s website.

Employees who are unsure of their work schedule should check with their supervisors.

Norman campus operations have been remote since Wednesday in response to a winter storm warning in Cleveland County issued Tuesday afternoon. 

Oklahoma City Public Schools and Moore Public Schools have declared Friday a snow day, and Norman Public Schools announced Thursday it would remain closed through Friday. 

Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in response to the winter weather, citing possible damage to properties and utilities and a potential need for mutual assistance.  

Tags

senior news reporter

Ari Fife is a senior news reporter and a senior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as a summer editor-in-chief, news managing editor, assistant news managing editor and a senior news reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments