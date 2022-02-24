OU Norman campus closes Friday, cancels remote classes, work

The OU Norman campus will remain closed and classes and remote work have been canceled for Friday as below-freezing temperatures continue, according to an OU Weather Alert.
Classes will be canceled due to "limited instructional impacts" of a Friday closure, according to the alert.
There also will be no remote work for nonessential employees and they will all take paid administrative leave, according to OU’s website.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be in the low teens and wind chills in single digits Friday morning, with a high of 35 degrees that afternoon.
