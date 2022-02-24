 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU Norman campus closes Friday, cancels remote classes, work

  • Updated
  • 0
OU sign

A gate on OU's campus on Feb. 23.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

The OU Norman campus will remain closed and classes and remote work have been canceled for Friday as below-freezing temperatures continue, according to an OU Weather Alert. 

Classes will be canceled due to "limited instructional impacts" of a Friday closure, according to the alert.

There also will be no remote work for nonessential employees and they will all take paid administrative leave, according to OU’s website

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be in the low teens and wind chills in single digits Friday morning, with a high of 35 degrees that afternoon.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments