OU Native American Studies begins undergraduate fellowship

OU’s Native American Studies program will begin an undergraduate fellowship in Native American and Indigenous Studies in fall 2021.
The Native American Studies program and the OU Native Nations Center recently received a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to support the development of an undergraduate fellowship called the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Impact Fellowship, according to the NAS website.
According to the website, 12 Mellon fellows will also be selected annually. Freshmen, sophomore and junior undergraduate students who are pursuing a major or minor in Native American Studies can apply for the program.
Over the course of two years, fellows will participate in experiential learning, faculty mentorship, and skills in professional settings for two years, according to the website. Fellows will also receive a $5,000 stipend in their second year to help with the costs of the required internship.
Raymond Orr, a Native American Studies department chair and Mellon program coordinator, wrote in an email to The Daily fellows will take two in-person classes focusing on “high impact learning.” This means fellows will receive experience in and out of the classroom to teach skills needed outside of college.
Orr also wrote the course's fellows will take will be based on skills in the professional world and on meeting with professionals and tribal leaders working in Native America.
“On the job experience, we think it is really important to students and the development of the department,” Orr wrote. “It also develops a network of OU Native American Studies graduates who can collaborate to facilitate each other’s professional goals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.