You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Native American Studies begins undergraduate fellowship

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Five Moons Student Lounge

The Five Moons Student Lounge bustling with people during the Five Moons Student Lounge dedication March 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU’s Native American Studies program will begin an undergraduate fellowship in Native American and Indigenous Studies in fall 2021. 

The Native American Studies program and the OU Native Nations Center recently received a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to support the development of an undergraduate fellowship called the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Impact Fellowship, according to the NAS website.

According to the website, 12 Mellon fellows will also be selected annually. Freshmen, sophomore and junior undergraduate students who are pursuing a major or minor in Native American Studies can apply for the program. 

Over the course of two years, fellows will participate in experiential learning, faculty mentorship, and skills in professional settings for two years, according to the website. Fellows will also receive a $5,000 stipend in their second year to help with the costs of the required internship. 

Raymond Orr, a Native American Studies department chair and Mellon program coordinator, wrote in an email to The Daily fellows will take two in-person classes focusing on “high impact learning.” This means fellows will receive experience in and out of the classroom to teach skills needed outside of college.

Orr also wrote the course's fellows will take will be based on skills in the professional world and on meeting with professionals and tribal leaders working in Native America. 

“On the job experience, we think it is really important to students and the development of the department,” Orr wrote. “It also develops a network of OU Native American Studies graduates who can collaborate to facilitate each other’s professional goals.”   

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments