OU Native American community members attend Oklahoma State Capitol in recognition of Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women’s Awareness Day

Demonstrators gathered on the steps of the Oklahoma State Capitol to raise awareness of Missing and Murder Indigenous Women's day on May 5.

 Katie Hallum / The Daily

Native OU students, faculty and alumni gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Awareness Day on May 5 to remember victims and those still being searched for.

Dozens of people from various tribes dressed in traditional regalia and red — the color associated with Murdered Indigenous Women’s Awareness — attended the rally Wednesday. Various advocates and speakers addressed the attendees to bring awareness to the movement and push legislation to benefit victims. Booths surrounding the area with photos of victims were set up to raise funds for search efforts and sold items including handcrafted beaded jewelry and shirts.

Former Oklahoma State Senator and OU alumna Anastasia Pittman, a member and council representative of the Seminole Nation, spoke at the event. She referenced President Joseph Biden’s May 4 proclamation on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day to those gathered, receiving cheers and drum beats.

Today, thousands of unsolved cases of missing and murdered Native Americans continue to cry out for justice and healing,” Biden’s statement read. “On Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, we remember the Indigenous people who we have lost to murder and those who remain missing and commit to working with Tribal Nations to ensure any instance of a missing or murdered person is met with swift and effective action.”

Pittman congratulated the activists at the state capitol for their work and the acknowledgement of their efforts “nationwide.”

OU Activist-In-Residence and Choctaw Nation member Sarah Adams-Cornell was present and took part in prayer, singing and dance. Adams-Cornell is the co-founder of Matriarch, a Native American-led program benefiting Native communities. She also serves on the board of directors for Sovereign Community Schools, an educational institution for Native American students looking to fulfill leadership opportunities, and as a member of The Auntie Project, a nonprofit supporting Native American children.

Adams-Cornell has hosted multiple Murdered Indigenous Women’s Awareness panels at OU, educating the campus community on what the movement is, resources and legislation to look at and how to get involved in the search for those missing.

Miss Indian OU Celena George, a member of the Cherokee Nation and affiliated with the Choctaw Nation, Chickasaw Nation, Delaware Nation and BirdCreek Shawnee, represented OU’s American Indian Student Association at the event.

“I’m a very big advocate for it, I believe it's a very important issue going on with our Indigenous communities,” George saId. “Especially because as an Indigenous woman myself, we're 10 times more likely to be murdered.”

According to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, the Department of National Justice found that Native American women are 10 times more likely to be murdered than the national average. Homicide is the third-leading cause of death for Native American women, according to a report from Urban Indian Health.

When asked how OU’s campus could become better informed on the issues of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, George said she believed persistence was the key.

 “It’s just a matter of being persistent and pushing communication and being passionate,” George said. “People respond to someone who is passionate, which (motivates me) to spread awareness through word of mouth, which is what it’s going to take.”

Katie Hallum is a journalism and international area studies double major who joined The Daily's news desk in spring 2021. Katie is a Tahlequah, Oklahoma native and citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

