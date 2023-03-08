OU names new interim director of Accessibility and Disability Resource Center

OU named Darcy Adams Maelzer as interim director of the Accessibility and Disability Resource Center Wednesday, succeeding Chelle Guttery who held the position since 2012 and retired on Feb. 24.
According to an announcement, Adams Maelzer served as an e-business manager for the OU Center for Public Management, where she consulted with the center’s departments about product accessibility and collaborated with staff to address the accessibility of clients.
Adams Maelzer worked in OU’s ADRC for eight years, beginning as an academic resource specialist and later serving as the associate director. She also was a center coordinator for Sooner Housing and a graduate assistant of Fitness and Recreation. She earned a bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science and a master’s degree of education in adult and higher education at OU.
“I’m very excited to be back at the ADRC,” Adams Maelzer said. “I’ve spent the last couple of days getting up to speed on where the department is and getting to know the staff, including graduate assistants and several of the student staff. I’m energized by everyone’s desire to move forward together and to continue serving our students and the university community.”
According to the announcement, Adams Maelzer will help with “day-to-day operations of the center.” The ADRC serves students, faculty and staff to provide accessible spaces and programs at OU.
Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, said Adams Maelzer’s past experience with the ADRC will help the department transition as Guttery retires.
“Dr. Guttery’s service and leadership to OU will leave its mark on OU and the state for years to come, and while we are sorry to see her go, we are excited for her to enter this next chapter in her life,” Hyppolite said. “While (Adams Maezler) has big shoes to fill, we couldn’t be more pleased to have Darcy join the team. Her past experience with the ADRC and skills she has acquired over the years ensure a smooth transition while we continue to serve our students and campus community.”
The announcement said a national search for a permanent ADRC director will begin later in March and Adams Maelzer will split her time between the ADRC and the Center for Public Management.
Christine Taylor, OU’s institutional equity officer, will now serve as the Americans with Disabilities Act 504 coordinator, working with OU’s compliance team to monitor the university’s compliance with federal and state laws. She will also be in charge of reviewing complaints and will work to remove barriers to accessing education for students and employees, according to the announcement.
This article was edited by Alexia Aston and Jazz Wolfe.
