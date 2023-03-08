 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU names new interim director of Accessibility and Disability Resource Center

Disability Resource Center

The sign in front of the Office of the University Community that houses the Accessibility and Disability Resource Center on April 15, 2020. The ADRC helps provide resources and equal opportunities for OU students, employees and faculty members.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU named Darcy Adams Maelzer as interim director of the Accessibility and Disability Resource Center Wednesday, succeeding Chelle Guttery who held the position since 2012 and retired on Feb. 24. 

According to an announcement, Adams Maelzer served as an e-business manager for the OU Center for Public Management, where she consulted with the center’s departments about product accessibility and collaborated with staff to address the accessibility of clients. 

Adams Maelzer worked in OU’s ADRC for eight years, beginning as an academic resource specialist and later serving as the associate director. She also was a center coordinator for Sooner Housing and a graduate assistant of Fitness and Recreation. She earned a bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science and a master’s degree of education in adult and higher education at OU. 

“I’m very excited to be back at the ADRC,” Adams Maelzer said. “I’ve spent the last couple of days getting up to speed on where the department is and getting to know the staff, including graduate assistants and several of the student staff. I’m energized by everyone’s desire to move forward together and to continue serving our students and the university community.”

According to the announcement, Adams Maelzer will help with “day-to-day operations of the center.” The ADRC serves students, faculty and staff to provide accessible spaces and programs at OU. 

Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, said Adams Maelzer’s past experience with the ADRC will help the department transition as Guttery retires. 

“Dr. Guttery’s service and leadership to OU will leave its mark on OU and the state for years to come, and while we are sorry to see her go, we are excited for her to enter this next chapter in her life,” Hyppolite said. “While (Adams Maezler) has big shoes to fill, we couldn’t be more pleased to have Darcy join the team. Her past experience with the ADRC and skills she has acquired over the years ensure a smooth transition while we continue to serve our students and campus community.”

The announcement said a national search for a permanent ADRC director will begin later in March and Adams Maelzer will split her time between the ADRC and the Center for Public Management.  

Christine Taylor, OU’s institutional equity officer, will now serve as the Americans with Disabilities Act 504 coordinator, working with OU’s compliance team to monitor the university’s compliance with federal and state laws. She will also be in charge of reviewing complaints and will work to remove barriers to accessing education for students and employees, according to the announcement. 

This article was edited by Alexia Aston and Jazz Wolfe.

Tags

asst. news managing editor

Karoline Leonard is a journalism junior and asst. news managing editor at the OU Daily. She previously served as summer news managing editor and news reporter. She is originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments